For RSL's Sanabria, World Cup dream becomes reality with Uruguay

The FIFA World Cup is a big deal everywhere in the world, but especially in Uruguay. Real Salt Lake midfielder Juan Manuel Sanabria says his country basically shuts down when Uruguay plays.

The FIFA World Cup is a big deal everywhere in the world, but especially in Uruguay. Real Salt Lake midfielder Juan Manuel Sanabria says his country basically shuts down when Uruguay plays in the World Cup .

"In Uruguay, people really feel that way," Sanabria said . "I remember back in 2010 when I was in school, and we'd even stop classes to watch Uruguay's games. All the kids had flags, jerseys, face paint — you name it. I saw people on the streets who were really, really euphoric and passionate.

So, honestly, being able to participate in a World Cup now would truly be something incredible for me.

" That is now a reality as the 26-year-old is on the Uruguay World Cup squad. Sanabria has only played on the senior team five times, but he scored a goal in one of those matches, while earning a spot to represent his country at the World Cup.

World Cup Real Salt Lake's Juan Manuel Sanabria selected for Uruguay's World Cup roster Spencer Burt "For me, it's incredible because all of us kids grow up dreaming of becoming soccer players, then of representing the national team, and finally of playing in the World Cup, which is the ultimate competition," said Sanabria.

"Honestly, it's the best, and it's what every kid aspires to. " Sanabria is in his first season with RSL, and he's played a big role. He leads the team with six assists, helping RSL rise to third in the Western Conference standings. He's the only player on Uruguay's team from Major League Soccer.

Most of his teammates are with big clubs in Europe. That's where he started his professional career, as a teenager in Spain. He then played in Mexico before he was acquired by RSL this year. It's a move he wanted to make.

"Well, honestly, for me, ever since this opportunity came up, it's been something very important," said Sanabria. "I obviously talked it over with a lot of people. So, anyway, I think the league, as I said, is really on the rise. Plus, it's a very physical league, and I was eager to take on that challenge too — to see how I'd measure up here.

Hopefully I can keep helping the club and keep doing well with all my teammates — I think that's what we need to achieve as a club.

" But before he returns to Utah, he wants to make his family proud, as they watch him play for his country in the World Cup. "Ever since I got my first call-up to the national team, my family — both me and my whole family — were really excited," he said. "So I think just having the chance to make the final World Cup roster would be amazing.

I don't know how they'll react, but I'm sure they'll be really excited. And hopefully, if I make it, my family will be able to see me in person. Not on TV, but right there in the stadium. So, I think that would be a dream come true for me.

" Uruguay plays its first game of the tournament Monday at 4 p.m. against Saudi Arabia.





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