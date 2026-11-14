For Peak Winter Festiveness, Stay at One of These Swedish Airbnbs

Christmas markets and glögg are right on your doorstep.

For all the lakeside escapades and long, light-filled days of Scandi summer, something about winter in Sweden feels especially apropos. True, the sun is basically a missing person until April; but between theExperience all this up close is by booking an Airbnb; whether it’s an apartment on the outskirts of Stockholm or a quiet escape that’s significantly more remote, a home of your own is the best way to truly get a feel for this special time of year.

Try an 18th-century cottage surrounded by fields and wetlands for brisk winter walks; or perhaps a colorful jewel box apartment right in Stockholm . We even found a cabin on your very own personal island; if you want to go truly off the grid, WiFi-free and everything, it’s the vacation rental for you.

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Located in Midsommarkransen, a residential neighborhood dotted with boutiques and cafés, this bright studio does color well. From pine-green limewash in the bedroom to terracotta-colored windows, it’s the antidote to winter blues—it even has a large balcony. and full of charm.

Antique furnishings and high ceilings give it a stately feel, with plenty of decor ideas to bookmark—starting with the lace canopy curtains in the bedroom. Want to bring back a piece of your holiday? All the furniture in the apartment is actually for sale; inquire within to purchase.

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Washer/dryer, TV, sound system, fire pit, outdoor space, grill, shared boat slip, shared outdoor pool available seasonally, housekeeping available at a cost Vacation amongst the locals in this sunny cabin on Lidingö, an affluent island on the Stockholm archipelago. The house itself is bright and well-equipped, with architectural details like stained glass and barrel-vaulted wood ceilings to take note of.

The biggest draw, however, is its location: You’ll be steps from the beach, which takes on a more rugged form in the winter months, and a wood-fired sauna is within walking distance. You get city and country all wrapped up in one with this circa-1910s home, which is just outside of the center of Stockholm.

It has seven beds and a sunny garden, with several family-friendly amenities like a travel crib that’s available upon request and a large outdoor dining table for meals at home. Inside, cozy details put you instantly at ease. From the plant-lined windowsills to the roomy clawfoot tub in the bathroom, you’ll feel like you’re staying at your stylish friends’ house. It’s not every day you get the chance to stay in a renovated chapel.

This house, located on the island of Gotland, offers you the opportunity: Originally a 1912 Baptist church, it’s now a well-decorated vacation rental that’s a great size for a large group. It sleeps up to eight, with a main house and a guest house on the property. When you’re feeling stir-crazy, the nearest beach is a quick two-kilometer bike ride away. For a lakeside vacation, book this home.

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It’s right near Siljan, one of the country’s largest lakes, and sleeps five with use of the large sofa in the living room. Inside, Scandinavian design elements steal the show. Expect colorful gingham bedding, paper lanterns, and even a traditional Swedish fireplace to warm up by—you may just leave scheming to redesign your own home. For an outlandishly extravagant holiday, go all out and book your very own island.

Welcome to Aurora Isle, a tiny island in northern Sweden’s Västerbotten where this sweet cottage is the only thing around—except for a wood-fired sauna, of course. This spot is ideal for the couple willing to get a bit adventurous: There’s no electricity or running water here , so you get to fully lean in to an off-the-grid experience.

Get around with the property’s small boat, cook all your meals outside, and spend evenings stargazing—in the winter, you can even see the Northern Lights. Situate yourself in Nyköping, the capital of the castle-riddled region of Sörmland in southeastern Sweden, in this cozy cottage. It’s from the 18th century but has been beautifully restored: Mauve toile wallpaper, two wood-burning fireplaces, and a gorgeous, fully equipped kitchen are among its highlights.

Step outside to the private garden in the morning to take your coffee in the fresh air.