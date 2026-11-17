Nearly 43 percent of U.S. adults over age 60 are living with obesity

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“Past age 65, a higher BMI is linked to greater longevity,” Bryan Blissmer, a health researcher at the University of Rhode Island, toldOlder adults with a higher body mass might actually live longer, researchers say. They’re still working out why The reason for this inverse relationship isn’t fully clear yet, but BMI doesn’t measure much.

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First introduced in the 19th century, the measurement can’t distinguish muscle from fat or show where fat is located.suggests seniors with a high BMI may have muscle and other lean mass that helps them handle illness or injury. Ilona Maher, an Olympic bronze medalist rugby player, is considered overweight because of the way BMI is measured “These findings, therefore, should not be interpreted as evidence that excess adiposity is biologically protective, but rather reflecting the limitations of BMI and the heterogeneity of body composition in later life,” the study said.

The study also showed people with a normal BMI, but a higher waist circumference – the measurement around your waist – had a greater risk of death than those with a normal BMI and a smaller waist. Body mass index measures obesity by dividing a person’s weight by their height.

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Measurements over 40 are considered severely obese, while those under 18.5 on the scale are considered to be underweight The findings follow years of previous research showing similar results, including from Dr. Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh, a nephrologist and epidemiologist at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Everyone’s body and activity levels differ, but those with the lowest risk of earlier death have a body mass of 27-27.9, according toStill, the recommendation for seniors who are carrying extra weight is to just maintain weight stability.

“No great gains and no great losses — that’s what I recommend,” Katie Dodd, a geriatric dietitian who writes a blog about nutrition, told