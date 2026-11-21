For nearly two centuries, Geneva’s grand hotels have welcomed diplomats, royalty and movie stars. Here’s where to stay, from lakefront icons to cozy Old Town addresses.

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Please email studios@latimes.com.of guests. Diplomats, bankers and watch collectors fly in all year, and for nearly 200 years, the city’s grand hotels have lined up along the lake to welcome them. I spent four days here last spring, and it didn’t take long to see why so many of them face the water. Between the swans, the sailboats and the Jet d’Eau, the lake is the main event.

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The quays on the right bank are home to the classic lakefront hotels, while up on the hill, the Old Town has smaller ones tucked into centuries-old buildings a few steps from the cathedral. If you’re planning a trip to Geneva, here are 12 luxury hotels to keep an eye on.opened on the right bank of the Rhône in 1834, it was the largest hotel of its kind in Switzerland.

Several League of Nations meetings took place here in the early 20th century, in a hall still called the Salle des Nations. Four Seasons took over in 2005 and redecorated the 115 rooms and suites in soft blues, dove gray and white, many of them with water views. The hotel is even cooled with water from the lake instead of standard air conditioning.

On the ground floor, Michelin-starred Il Lago serves Italian dishes, while up on the roof, Izumi offers Japanese-Peruvian food on one of the largest terraces in Geneva, with. The same family has run it since it opened in 1865, and it still has the feel of a grand family home rather than a big hotel. Many of the 95 rooms and suites look straight out at the lake and the Jet d’Eau.

One of them, the Sissi Suite, is named after the Austrian empress who stayed here. , Le Chat-Botté, is closed for renovation until 2027, guests eat at Rivage Café next door, where chef Mathieu Croze cooks brunch and small plates for sharing. He was also named world champion for hare à la royale in 2026 — a rich French game dish. Ask for a drink made with Ève, the hotel’s own gin, flavored with violet, yuzu and jasmine.

If you’d rather catch your own dinner, the hotel can arrange a fishing trip on the lake with a private skipper, followed by a tasting menu from Croze back at the café. , watchmakers from Bucherer run a free workshop for guests every day, a fitting perk in a city famous for its watches. Dinner can be just as unusual.

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On weekends, Dans le Noir serves a tasting menu in complete darkness, and you only find out what was on your plate afterward. With just 74 rooms and suites, the hotel feels small for a Ritz-Carlton. The front-facing rooms look across the lake to the Jet d’Eau and, on a clear day, Mont Blanc. Grace Kelly stayed here so often that the hotel named an art deco-style suite after her.

If you’re in the mood for a more casual meal, Fiskebar serves Nordic seafood from an open kitchen facing the lake, while at the cocktail bar, Fred, the drinks are inspired by the art on the walls. ’s building spent decades as bank offices before reopening as a hotel in 2021, and the heavy vault door is still there, now guarding the cigar lounge. It’s a fitting quirk for a place this discreet.

There are only 26 suites, all designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon to feel like private apartments, with marble fireplaces and Baccarat crystal. The Royal Suite even has its own elevator and four balconies Food is a big part of the what draws guests here. L’Atelier Robuchon, where you sit at a counter facing the open kitchen, is the only restaurant in Geneva with two Michelin stars.

Downstairs, the Guerlain Spa covers two floors and has a nearly 70-foot pool, said to be the longest hotel pool in the city.is for travelers who don’t mind staying a little outside the city center. The hotel sits on 10 acres of lakeside gardens in Bellevue, a short drive north of the center. In summer, a motorboat shuttles guests downtown and back.

Most of the 102 rooms and suites look out over the grounds, and there are tennis courts, an indoor pool and a seasonal outdoor one. Families or groups who want more room can book Villa du Lac, a three-bedroom house with its own garden, a private butler and views across the lake to Mont Blanc.

La Petite Réserve keeps kids ages 6 months to 12 years busy all day, while adults can disappear into the nearly 27,000-square-foot Spa Nescens, known for its anti-aging and nutrition programs. For dinner, there’s Chinese food at Michelin-starred Tsé Fung, with Le Loti and Café Lauren as alternatives. Most people know the Hotel President Wilson for one it’s rooms — or really, one large series of rooms.

The Royal Penthouse Suite has 12 bedrooms, bulletproof windows, a Steinway grand piano and a terrace that wraps around the building. It’s often called one of the most expensive hotel suites in the world. The hotel itself is named after U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, and it has been a traditional stop for heads of state visiting Geneva.is a lot easier to book.

It has more than 220 rooms and suites with big bay windows, many of them looking straight over the lake. The heated terrace pool is hard to miss in warmer months, while the La Mer spa downstairs is open year-round. Bayview, the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, serves chef Danny Khezzar’s creative takes on French classics. For something more casual, L’Arabesque serves Lebanese food in a room lined with gold mosaic tiles.will feel familiar.

The hotel’s main restaurant is an Ottolenghi outpost, with Mediterranean flavors and dishes cooked over a live-fire grill. For something completely different, Sachi serves Japanese food, with a 10-seat omakase counter. Save room for a drink at MO Bar, which Falstaff named the best bar in French-speaking Switzerland two years in a row. The hotel sits right on the Rhône, a five-minute walk from the Old Town.

It first opened in 1950 as the Hôtel du Rhône, and the original building still folds along the river like an accordion. If you want a big terrace, book the Royal Terrace Suite on the top floor, which has nearly 1,500 square feet of outdoor space. One floor below, the Penthouse Terrace Suite comes with its own hammam and wine cellar.is on the other side, across from the Jardin Anglais and its famous flower clock.

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The Old Town and the shops on Rue du Rhône are just a few minutes away on foot. The building dates to 1854, and many of its 118 rooms look straight out at the water and the Jet d’Eau. When the weather is warm, head up to the MET Rooftop, the hotel’s seasonal terrace bar, for cocktails, tapas and long views over the lake.

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Bill and Hillary Clinton ate here in 1994, and there’s a plaque by the front door to prove it. George Clooney, Sophia Loren and Paul McCartney have also stayed here. Upstairs, the family-run hotel has just 32 rooms in a 17th-century building a few steps from Saint-Pierre Cathedral. The rooms keep their oak beams and exposed stone, and some have painted ceilings.

For the nicest view, ask for one overlooking the little square and its old fountain.. Some have four-poster beds, while others have kilim rugs and old paintings. Many come with a working fireplace, which makes this small hotel on Place Longemalle. There are only about 50 rooms, and the same Geneva family has run the place for three generations.

It’s also the only Relais & Châteaux hotel in the city. Before dinner, grab a seat by the fire in the lounge and look for the mural. Local art students painted Geneva’s landmarks, including the cathedral and the Salève, as if the city sat on the canals of Venice. The mahogany-paneled restaurant is run by chef Nicolas Pasquier, who builds his menus around what he finds at the market.

For a change of pace, the hotel’s second restaurant, Balila, is a go-to for Mediterranean food.for a night, and the staff will probably be calling you by name by breakfast. Many of them have worked here for decades, and the hotel, part of the family-run Red Carnation collection, has a warm, quietly British feel. With just 45 rooms, no two alike, it’s one of the smallest hotels on Quai du Mont-Blanc.

The rooms mix antiques with a little leopard print, and the best of them look out at the lake, the Jet d’Eau and Mont Blanc. The grandest is the Beatrice Suite, named for Red Carnation’s co-founder, Bea Tollman. It has a private terrace facing the lake, art by Picasso and Miró, and a telescope pointed at the Jet d’Eau.

Downstairs, the restaurant was recently renamed Le 17, after the hotel’s address, and it serves grilled steak and fish in the evening. From Century-Old Parisian Gardens to Hollywood Hideaways: How Today’s Finest Hotels Mastered the Art of the Sanctuary Behind historic facades and soaring glass in twelve world capitals, exceptional hoteliers craft refined sanctuaries where city noise quietly gives way to deep stillness.looks like it stepped out of the 1890s, and that’s about when the building went up.

The hotel sits at the foot of the Old Town and plays up its age with art nouveau details, a light-filled atrium and a cozy library lounge. The 65 rooms are each decorated differently, and some have exposed beams and fireplaces. The Tiffany Restaurant serves modern bistro food, and an honesty bar means you can pour yourself a nightcap whenever you like. There’s also a small wellness area with a sauna, hammam and steam room.

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