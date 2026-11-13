For Mark Udell, the Family Touch Is a Business Strategy

London Jewelers CEO Mark Udell discusses the family business’s 100th anniversary, customer service and building lasting relationships with watch collectors.

For Mark Udell, chief executive officer of London Jewelers, that acknowledgment comes with an assignment. When new employees arrive at the family-owned retailer, he explains what they are inheriting: a reputation built over a century, entrusted to the people greeting the next customer.

“I tell them we’re 100 years old, and we’ve spent 100 years, four generations, building this business up to the reputation we have,” he said. “You have to represent the family in the most perfect way. ”The instruction captures a challenge at the heart of London Jewelers’ centennial: how to expand a business built on personal relationships while keeping those relationships personal.groups and the houses themselves compete for customers, carrying prestigious names is only part of the equation.

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London Jewelers has carved out its own lane by combining an established luxury operator’s reach with the direct involvement of the family whose reputation rests on each encounter. Its Best Customer Service win at September’s WatchPro USA Awards offered recognition of that approach. Founded in Glen Cove, N.Y.

, in 1926 by his grandfather Charles London, a watchmaker, the company passed to Charles’ daughter Fran and her husband Mayer Udell before Mark and his wife, Candy, began building its next chapter. Today their children Randi Udell-Alper and Scott Udell, and nephew Zachary Udell work alongside them.and giftware, with multibrand stores and dedicated luxury boutiques across Long Island and in New Jersey. Its scale has changed considerably since Mark joined in 1973.

His belief in the market around him has remained consistent.

“I had a mission, and my mission was to change who we are,” he said. Udell saw the wealthy communities along Long Island’s North Shore and an opportunity to bring them a level of luxury merchandise he believed was missing locally. Together with Candy, whom he married that year, he began pursuing it.

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“My brain said you have to go slow, and you have to prove yourself,” he said. Persistence came before expansion. Udell spent two years calling Rolex before a representative visited and opened an account around 1975. His father questioned whether they could sell the required gold men’s watch, priced at at about $2,750 at the time.

A doctor waiting for takeout next door spotted it in the window and bought it the day the shipment arrived. Patek Philippe, Cartier and Piaget followed. Udell’s assessment rested on knowing the neighborhood. He could see the purchasing power around him; the task was persuading the brands to see the opportunity too.

“For me, the risk I said to myself and Candy is going to be very small,” he said. “So when the risk is very small, then you go for it. ” Candy remembers the company’s expansion as something more organic than a predetermined march toward scale.

“We wanted it to grow, but there wasn’t a plan,” she said. “And things just happened along the way that were just amazing, and you learn never to say no to great opportunity. ” Their accounts reveal complementary instincts: Mark’s conviction about the market and Candy’s willingness to follow an opening. The ambition was there early; the eventual shape of the business emerged over decades.

Each new relationship gave them another opportunity to put their judgment to work. The partnership itself has been the constant. Reflecting on their working lives, Mark returned to the daily effort behind the company’s transformation from a single store.

“We’ve done it as a team,” he said. “With a vision, and we made the vision come true. ”extends into their technical intricacies. Asked about enthusiasts arriving versed in movements, references and complications, Udell welcomes the development.

“The more the watch collector is understanding fine timepieces, it helps us,” he said. He describes particularly strong demand for high-end watches and complications among his customers on Long Island and in the Hamptons.

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“The request is far outnumbering what we’re capable of delivering,” he said. The relationship also extends beyond securing a particular piece. Greater knowledge creates more opportunities for a retailer to engage collectors in the craft behind the product. London Jewelers organizes customer trips with its watch partners, bringing collectors into factories and workshops.

“They take them to the factory and show them the workshops, and everything, the movements, the case factory, the enamel factory,” he said. “It’s spectacular. ” Recently that included accompanying clients to Patek Philippe’s Watch Art Grand Exhibition in Milan. Such encounters connect an appreciation of the finished watch to its construction and the people behind it.

London Jewelers becomes a participant in the experience of collecting, drawing on relationships on both sides of the counter.networks. The Udells circulate among their locations, visiting stores and speaking with customers. Udell describes people approaching them after recognizing them from social media or magazine coverage, sometimes to recount how an employee treated them. The orientation message is the other half of that commitment: employees must be able to carry it forward when the owners are elsewhere.

For Udell, growth depends on people who understand that responsibility. Candy’s contribution has an equally direct expression. She joined the interview having baked chocolate and banana cakes for the Hermès team at their Americana Manhasset shopping center. For London Jewelers’ recent watch fair, she said she made about 10.

The gesture belongs to a working life in which business and home have long overlapped. Their children spent Saturdays and afternoons at the store. Candy would take them to activities, return home to cook and have Mark’s parents over for dinner.

“They always had a very strong sense of family,” she said. “I think just by them spending the time in our store, they learned the passion for the business. ” In March, Mark and Candy received the Gem Award for Lifetime Achievement. For Candy, the room held people they had known for much of their working lives.

“All we wanted to do was forge ahead, hard work, wonderful values, teaching our kids, working with the community,” she said. “That’s all we really ever thought of. ” Mark’s strongest memory was bringing the next generations onstage. His children and nephew are already carrying the business forward; the grandchildren, he said, are developing their own affection for it.

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