For King + Country Team Up With Director Ben Smallbone For Revolutionary War Epic Drummer Boy

Musical duo For King + Country stars in and produces Drummer Boy, a Revolutionary War drama directed by Ben Smallbone, premiering November 6.

Inspirational pop duo For King + Country has already conquered the music industry, becoming one of the most influential forces in contemporary Christian music with six studio albums, massive tours, and an armload of awards, including four Grammys. However, they are only just getting started in taking their talents to film, following a significant pivot from the stage to the screen. Two years ago, they found massive success telling their family's story in the musical biopic Unsung Hero, which marked Joel David Smallbone's directorial debut and earned a solid $21.1 million at the box office on a $6 million budget. Now, they are returning to theaters in a similarly personal film with a little help from their filmmaker brother, Ben Smallbone.

Historical Setting And Narrative Structure

Drummer Boy sends the Smallbones back to the beginning of the American Revolution to tell a hopeful story unfolding in the battle for independence. At the center of it all are two brothers, Benjamin (Lucas Leach) and Jeremiah Clem (Joel David Smallbone), on separate sides of the conflict, one believing in their father's promise of America and the other declaring it a lie and vowing to stand with king and country. Also caught in the crossfire is an enslaved woman, who finds love with Benjamin as they seek freedom from a world that refuses to give it to them.

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Thematic Connections To Musical Career

The story was built to tie into the themes of For King + Country's music, focusing on love, family, forgiveness, and sacrifice, and filled with hopeful, soaring tunes along the way. To set the stage for such a tale, however, tragedy must come first. Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek at Drummer Boy that teases the pivotal moment that charts a painful course for the Clem family. It takes place on a British vessel, where the children and their mother hide while their father, played by Ioan Gruffudd, commands his men during a French attack.

Action Sequence And Family Tragedy

It doesn't take long for the enemy to start boarding the ship, beginning a frantic battle of swords and gunfire that grows increasingly desperate. Things go from bad to worse when young Ben runs onto the deck of the ship to find his father, sending Jeremiah running to save him before he gets hurt in the skirmish. Disaster soon strikes as the children bear witness to their dad being gunned down and, in the chaos, the ship's mast collapses and is poised to crush Ben's leg before the shot cuts away.

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Production Background And Release Details

The film represents a significant collaboration within the Smallbone family, leveraging the existing success of their previous cinematic venture to support a new historical epic. Ben Smallbone, known for his work in directing music videos and short films, takes on the directorial responsibilities for this period piece. The project aims to expand the brand of For King + Country beyond their musical accolades into a broader narrative of historical drama.

Market Position And Audience Appeal

With the previous box office success of Unsung Hero demonstrating a strong appetite for faith-based and family-oriented dramas, Drummer Boy positions itself to capture a similar demographic. The integration of original music by For King + Country serves as a unique selling point, differentiating it from standard historical films. The release date is set for Friday, November 6, providing a clear target for marketing campaigns and audience anticipation.