A new study could raise concerns that some ways that schools try to help students who live with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder succeed may not be helping.

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Both providing stimulants and offering behavioral supports cut down on rules violations by students in the study, the authors stated. Medication was also found to improve test scores and academic productivity in the students who participated. A new study could raise concerns that some ways that schools try to help students who live with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder succeed may not be helping.

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Florida International University researchers claim their findings demonstrate that giving a student stimulants or offering behavioral supports will cut down on rule violations, and medication may improve the child’s test scores and academic productivity, but accommodations like extra time, frequent breaks, or similar approaches will not. that researchers were surprised that none of the accommodations they tested made an impact, even when the accommodations were combined with behavior interventions or medication.

"We need to rethink how we're supporting these students, with greater emphasis on effective treatments in everyday classrooms rather than relying so heavily on accommodations," Fabiano argued. "Every child with ADHD deserves the opportunity to succeed and feel proud of what they've accomplished in the classroom, and it is our job to make sure we give them the best chance for that.

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" An estimated 7 million children between the ages of 3 and 17, or more than 1 in 9, have been diagnosed with ADHD, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. The study’s authors noted that many of them receive support from Individualized Education Programs or 504 plans. They added that those students often receive academic accommodations like extra time to complete tasks, frequent breaks, or other approaches designed to give them the same opportunities as other students.

For their results, researchers compared the results of 255 kindergarten through sixth-grade students who participated in the summertime study. The average age of the students was just under 9 years old, and nearly 80% of them were boys. CDC numbers show that ADHD affects males at a much higher rate. To test the effects of medicating the students, some of them were given placebos.

The authors indicated that they received permission from the parents and assent of the children to be involved in the research. To come up with their assessment of how well the students performed, the researchers measured four variables: total problems completed during the one-hour class periods, quiz scores, and rule violations that were split between seatwork and lesson periods.

Their figures showed that behavioral interventions reduced rule violations during independent work times by more than a third and stimulants reduced them by 61%. Meanwhile, they said accommodations did not help. They also pointed out that stimulants helped students get more done and achieve higher test scores.

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The authors cited that there was variability in use of accommodations by the students and that the rapid rate at which the accommodations were being changed may have affected the results that were recorded. They acknowledged that neuropsychological profiles could have impacted how effective the accommodations were in individual students.

"There may be times when accommodations may be helpful, but a 'one size fits all' approach to ADHD doesn't seem to be effective," Fabiano said. The study itself was conducted as part of a Summer Treatment Program, which the authors defended as appropriate for their goal of obtaining valid evaluations of pharmacological and nonpharmacological interventions.

However, they conceded that the results would need to be replicated in the classroom. Information for this article was taken from the study published in JAMA Pediatrics, an FIU news release, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This story was reported from Orlando, Florida.