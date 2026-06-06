For Big Thinkers and Energetic Kiddos Alike, Shop Creative Gifts for 7-Year-Olds

The kid in your life will love these education expert-approved presents.

Crafts, sports equipment, building materials and other interactive and educational toys are among the top gifts for 7-year-olds, notes Susan Kambrich, head of the Woodland Hill Montessori School in Rensselaer, New York, and treasurer of the board of directors for the American Montessori Society.

, ready to explore the world through graphic novels, nonfiction books and more sophisticated chapter books — though they will still get plenty of satisfaction and education from picture books, too. Here, we've found the best gifts to help your favorite 7-year-old hone their developmental skills while also having fun.answered! Whether this toy haunted your toy bin as a child or became your furry confidante, now your child can experience it all for themselves. They’re chatty.

They’re furry. Fun music and sounds will come via a press on the beak, a tap on the heart gem or by pushing the power button on top of its head. Whether they’re Super Mario-obsessed or just tapping into their competitive side at this age, we bet they’ll love breaking a sweat while they turn any flat surface into a tabletop hockey game. They can even play on carpet, according to the brand.

This classic game includes plenty of brain teasers a 7-year-old can try alone, and it’s portable for travel. It might even be a hit with the whole family!

“When I first brought this around my family, everyone at every age wanted a try,” says associate editor. Your 7-year-old will have their eyes locked on this mesmerizing gift for hours.

“I’m always in awe when my daughter figures out another shape,” says Brown. “It really keeps her occupied. ”Gift the aspiring influencer this mini beauty studio so they can recreate their favorite"Get Ready With Me" videos. The kit includes makeup that is free from parabens, palm oil and phthalates, according to the brand.

Jump into the action with this miniature WWE play set, where you can use the built-in launcher and accessories to create your own matches.of energy? This playset gives them all of the action they want without actually having to tussle. Deputy managing editorinto WWE, so this was by far his favorite present this year. As a casual viewer, I was really impressed with the ring/ladder match accuracy along with the various sounds and phrases incorporate into the playset.

"Sports are becoming more rewarding to 7-year-olds as they gain strength and stamina. Give them a goal net to practice and play with. This extendable putter is perfect for them to join mom or dad on the green. It’ll grow with them as they get taller and older so they can have it for years to come.

Get the whole family moving with these interactive games that use your body movements as the controller. Play classics like Fruit Ninja or try something new. You can add up to four players and it uses the space around you for the game.pick is complete with everything a kiddo needs to mix, stretch and play. This kit makes it easy to create soft, squishy slime.

Friendship bracelets are always in style. This guide shows them the ropes on how to tie knots to create fun patterns. Whether they’re making friendship bracelets to trade with friends at sleep away camp or for a certain artist’s tour, they can learn to make complex chevron designs or spice up their usual braided bracelets with the instructions in this booklet. It also comes with string and beads to get them started.

Make your own stretchy bracelets and add cute charms with this set that makes crafting accessible. Friendship bracelets are great for building social networks and fine motor skills. This sticker maker includes designs that can be colored in and enough material for 60 homemade stickers. These puffy stickers are a perfect way to bring out your 7-year-old’s creative side.

With colorful molds and tools, they can create pretend cakes, cupcakes and pastries that look almost good enough to eat — no oven required. Get the whole family in on the fun — and the twisting and turning and bending and snapping with this classic game.

"This game never gets old," says former Shop TODAY deals editorThis classic game is sure to be a hit with your 7-year-old, especially if they’ve got a competitive spirit. Bender says her nephew is “super into Jenga right now. ” “I think we played at least 40 times between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve ,” she adds.

The giggles will erupt as soon as you put on the card-holding headbands for this game! Once you put a card in your headband , you ask other players"yes" or"no" questions to figure out what the drawing is. If you guess correctly, you get a badge. Get three badges and you win!

This was created by a 7-year-old made specifically for 7-year-olds. All right, parents can play, too; it’s actually a great card game for any age, centered around strategy and competition. This science kit by National Geographic allows kids to tap into creativity and science. According to the brand, kids choose a shade, color in the tree, then with a little growing liquid, the tree will develop into crystals right before their eyes.

This kit even includes a book that’s packed with crystal facts. This bracelet-making machine helps them create a friendship bracelet for them or their BFF directly on their wrist. It can make up to 15 bracelets to stack and share!lets 7-year-olds create an adjustable catapult, then use it to shoot and score, learning about angles and arcs as they go. If your child is interested in physics or basketball, this toy encourages both.

Break open 10 geodes to discover the cool world inside and learn about rocks and the Earth. With over 26,000 five-star Amazon ratings, shoppers can agree that this “age appropriate,” “exciting” and “quick and easy to explain” activity is perfect for 7-year-olds and science enthusiasts alike. Kids can make their own 3D art with this kit that provides a “pen” that emits the child-safe plastic building material to make their own shapes.

They can follow stencils or create their own sculptures.1 track, 2 loops, 1 loop with a built-in kicker, 1 slam launcher, 1:64 scale die-cast toy car Action and speed combine; this classic toy will delight young ones on days less than ideal for outdoor play. Let their imaginations go wild as they build the track’s course and whizz the car around. Who doesn't love surprises?

This mystery box comes with three medium-sized, mystery Squishmallows to collect and join the rest of their plush colleciton. Pop this furry friend into the microwave for soothing and relaxing snuggle time — the brand says these Warmies are lavender-scented, making them the perfect bedtime companion. Choose from a fox, sloth, dog and other cute animals (bonus: they were previously one ofIf your 7-year-old is in a vehicle phase, this toy is made for them.

The two trucks also come with little road signs and barricades, so a child can completely set the scene. Race these colorful, light-up remote control boats with family and friends. There are only two buttons and the boats travel at a speed of just under 9.5 miles per hour, so they are easy for kids to navigate.

With 48 pages to complete, they'll be secretly learning the difference between adverbs, verbs, adjectives, plural nouns and more tenses through these tall tales. The newest book in the graphic novel series from the creator of “Dog Man” has the club making mini comics like Chubbs McSpiderbutt to inspire collaboration and storytelling in readers, too.

Children who are stuck inside learn to use their imaginations to fly — a message that will resonate deeply with children who lived through a pandemic, who must adjust to a new place or cope with any life changes or hardships. Follow the whimsical journey of a cat who's sent to space and goes through a wild adventure that includes eating pizza.pick started as live cartoons for kids stuck at home during the pandemic.

It’s now a graphic novel featuring a whimsical moon queen, a toenail-clipping robot and an astronaut cat who may or may not eat pizza. Climb inside the precious world of Sophie Blackall’s old farmhouse, where a family lives and grows as years pass, with intricate illustrations and one long sentence that somehow suspends time. This choose-your-own-adventure-style fairy tale follows a trail of breadcrumbs from many familiar stories but leaves the reader in charge of the remix.

The options aren’t quite endless, but they’ll entertain ever after.has classics including “Anne of Green Gables” and “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” alongside original content like “The Weirdies,” by Michael Buckley, narrated by Kate Winslet. Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products that would make great gifts for 7-year-olds. We also use our own personal experiences with products to make shopping easier for our readers.

At Shop TODAY, our reporters interview a range of qualified sources and experts to capture a wide scope of perspectives on a given topic. We also ensure that all expert guidance and recommendations are provided independently and without any undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.is the head of the Woodland Hill Montessori School in Rensselaer, New York, and treasurer of the board of directors for the American Montessori Society.illustrated by Daniel Duncan, published in 2022.

Previously, she was head of special projects for TODAY and supervising health editor for NBC News Digital, and held various roles for The Associated Press, including East Coast lifestyle and entertainment editor.





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