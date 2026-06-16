For Apple Ecosystem Users, Anker's MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Station Is Back at Its Lowest Price for Early Prime Day

Save 27% on the Anker MagGo wireless charging stand for a limited time at Amazon.

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For Apple Ecosystem Users, Anker’s MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Station Is Back at Its Lowest Price for Early Prime DayIt feels like everything we interact with in this day and age needs to maintain a charge to function. We’ve got our phones on us, but now earbuds must be wireless so they need to be plugged in at the end of the day.

Smartwatches last in my poor estimation about 0.0001% as long as an old fashioned watch battery, so they need to be plugged in almost every night. What this all leads to is a nightstand or desk that is covered in devices and cables are tangled on top of each other like a rat’s nest. You can probably already hear me saying, “there has to be a better way! ” in my best infomercial voice.

Well, there is indeed a better way. Anker has a MagGo charging station that is capable of charging up to three devices at once. designed with Apple products in mind and can really cleanup all the clutter around your bedside or at your desk. Amazon even happens to have it on sale at the moment. The charging station typically sells for $110, but the 27% discount takes the price down by $30.

The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 charging station is designed to charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods via its charging case all at once, with a dedicated place for each. If you’re not using all of them at once, the different charging pads can be fold back around into the unit when not in use.

The whole thing even collapses nicely, down to about the size and shape of a deck of cards for easy transport or storage. The foldable design also allows you to use the iPhone part as a stand to prop your phone up. If you have it at your desk, or even just bedside and you want it angle toward you for the clock function, you can rest it against its charger.

This panel is on a hinge that can be angled up to 65 degrees, so you can give yourself the optimal viewing angle. The charging works relatively fast. It doesn’t compare to what’s possible when plugged in directly, but the main use case for this is either charging your stuff overnight or while working at your desk over an extended period.

That said, the 15W charger is fast enough to be able to bring an Apple Watch Series 9 to 47% in just 30 minutes.





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