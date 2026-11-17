It’s luxuriously rich and intensely chocolatey.

French hot chocolate offers velvety texture and rich chocolate flavor using only two ingredients. Many years ago, while studying abroad in Barcelona, my roommates and I traveled north to Paris for a weekend in February.

We had ambitious plans to explore as much as possible in two short days, but snowfall closed the Eiffel Tower for the day and wreaked havoc on public transport. Being culinarily-minded anyway, I suggested we spend a day trying pastry shops and cafés instead of the traditional sites. We spent the afternoon sitting in a cozy café, sipping chocolat chaud, while watching pedestrians walk through the slush. The hot chocolate was luxuriously rich, intensely chocolatey, and ultra-creamy.

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It wasn’t the thin hot cocoa from home or the spoonable hot chocolate served with churros back in Barcelona, but squarely in the middle. It’s not what we set out to do on our short visit, but it turned into an authentically Parisian experience that I try to recall with a homemade version whenever the weather turns cold. French hot chocolate, or chocolat chaud, is a rich, velvety drink made by melting lots of high-quality chocolate into hot milk.

It’s thicker than. French hot chocolate is a cold-weather treat typically served for breakfast or an afternoon break in a café or at home. This French hot chocolate is over one-fifth chocolate by weight, so the type of chocolate you use profoundly affects the drink’s quality. I always use a high-quality chocolate bar that I chop myself.

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Many chocolate chips are designed not to melt as easily in order to keep their shape when baking, which doesn’t help when melting into a drink. I like my hot chocolate rich and dark, using bittersweet chocolate . For a sweeter drink, use semisweet or even milk chocolate, or add a sweetener. Avoid chocolate bars with a cacao percentage above 70%, which are more likely to emulsify poorly with the milk.

Chocolat chaud may only have two simple ingredients, but it does require some patience to make it right. Working slowly to avoid overheating the drink is the key to a luxuriously smooth cup of hot chocolate. Despite its creamy appearance, French hot chocolate is made with milk, not cream. Whole milk will make the richest cup of hot chocolate, though 2% milk will work in a pinch.

Avoid using skim milk, as it can affect how well the chocolate emulsifies and the drink’s texture. When heated too quickly, the milk can scorch on the bottom of the pan. Use a heavy-bottomed saucepan on medium heat. While the milk is heating up, whisk it occasionally to scrape the bottom of the pan and to prevent a skin from forming on top of the milk.

When chocolate is overheated, it breaks its emulsion, resulting in a grainy cup of hot chocolate. Adding the chocolate off the heat protects it from overheating and separating. While gently simmering the hot chocolate thickens it, keep the heat moderate and avoid letting the drink boil. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, heat the milk over medium heat, whisking occasionally to prevent the milk from scorching, until the milk is steaming hot, but not boiling, 4 to 6 minutes.

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Take the pan off the heat and add all of the chopped chocolate. Whisk continuously until the chocolate is completely melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Return the pan to medium heat and bring the hot chocolate to a gentle simmer , whisking constantly. Continue simmering gently, adjusting the heat as needed, until the hot chocolate is thickened and a little bit of a steamed milk foam forms on top, 2 to 4 minutes.

Whisk in the brown sugar, if using. Pour the hot chocolate into individual mugs and serve warm. Chocolat chaud is typically served as is, without any toppings. But tradition shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the drink how you like.

Add a dusting of ground cinnamon, freshly grated nutmeg, a sprinkling of sea salt, or a dollop ofThis French hot chocolate recipe makes enough for two American-sized mugs, or three to four French cappuccino or teacups. If you’re serving more, it’s easily doubled using the same instructions, but make sure to allow extra time to heat the milk. Keep in mind that it’s very rich, and a small serving goes a long way.