'For All Mankind' spin-off 'Star City' will make you want to know more about the Soviet space program

Stories of NASA and Apollo have passed into folklore, but the equivalent stories from the other side of the Iron Curtain have often been shrouded in secrecy.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandswas one of the most pivotal figures in the early days of space exploration. This Ukraine-born engineer had one hell of a resumé, having overseen the development of the R-7 rocket ,"For All Mankind" has extended that thought experiment deep into the 21st century, turbo-charging space exploration to a point where thousands of humans call Mars home.

But the new spin-off show"Star City" has gone back to the days Like"For All Mankind," it opens with Alexei Leonov planting the flag of the USSR on the lunar surface, but this time we see it from the Soviet perspective, in a mission control overseen by the aforementioned"Chief Designer" . Even though it's fiction, this meticulously realized period piece is quite the eye-opener for anyone with an interest in space exploration.

The entire western world was watching when Armstrong took that first small step onto the lunar surface, but the contrast with the Soviet version of events couldn't be more striking. In"Star City"'s opening episode,"The Eyes", there's no advance hype for Leonov's groundbreaking moonwalk.

Indeed, even his own wife has no idea that her husband is a long way from home, and only learns he's in outer space when KGB agents come knocking in the dead of night and escort her to mission control — arguably not the most pleasant way to learn that a loved one has just become a hero of the state. As"Star City" co-showrunner Nedivi told SFX magazine:"Obviously there was a lot of research done into the Soviet space programme when we were working on 'For All Mankind', because so much of that concept started from a place of them and us .

And the more we read and researched it, the more we were fascinated by it. One of the challenges of 'For All Mankind' was that there was so much already known about the early days of the American space programme, about Apollo — there have been countless movies, TV shows, and books about it. But with the Soviet space programme, nobody really knows so much at all, even now.

I think the secrecy of it was what made it so intriguing.

"the Soviet space program's eponymous base of operations was a state secretAnd while putting a human on the Moon was undoubtedly a very expensive propaganda exercise for the United States, too,"Star City" takes political machinations to the next level. It's as much"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" as" For all the"Chief Designer"'s influence, KGB officer Lyudmilla Raskova is the true power in this version of the Soviet space program.

She employs a vast surveillance team — including Irina Morozova , who'll go on to run Roscosmos in later seasons of"For All Mankind" — to knowabout the cosmonauts and engineers on the payroll. In her own words, she wants to"know what every person is thinking before they think it".. So when high-flying cosmonaut Yana Akhmatova is falsely accused of spying for the Americans, it turns out to be easier to execute her than exonerate her.

As Raskova coldly explains,"We do not arrest the innocent.

" And when first woman on the Moon Anastasia Belikova's speech veers away from a government-mandated script, the powers-that-be threaten to replace her with a more compliant lookalike ahead of a publicity tour to Paris. It makes the ongoing question over whether There's also an inescapable sense of cosmonauts being forced to live on the edge far more than their astronaut counterparts.

Early on in"For All Mankind", astronaut Ed Baldwin complains that NASA's safety-first approach cost America the Moon. But look at the interior of Belikova's capsule, and it's clear no expense has been wasted on comfort. It's particularly interesting to compare her transfer to the lunar lander to the complex, almost balletic maneuvers the Apollo command modules performed to dock with their LEMs.

Instead, she has to make a precarious spacewalk to enter the tiny vessel that will carry her to the Moon. The cosmonauts are effectively the human equivalent of first dog Laika, sacrificing themselves — if necessary — for the good of the wider populous. And that relentless ambition shows no sign of slowing. After the Soviet flag is planted on the lunar surface for a second time, there's talk of Soviet missions to Venus and building bases on the Moon.

Most of the show is fiction, of course — the real Sergei Korolev had died long before the timeframe of"Star City" — but it's an intriguing glimpse at another way of doing things, an Iron Curtain away from the popular image of Apollo's superstar heroes.

"For All Mankind" has undoubtedly lost some of its original period cool since it's upped the science fiction quotient with missions to Mars and beyond. "Star City" offers a chance to go back to those early days, but with added Cold War paranoia and plenty of danger — both in outer space and closer to home. The first two episodes of 'Star City' are available now on Apple TV. New episodes debut on Fridays.

Five seasons of 'For All Mankind' are also available on the platform. Richard's love affair with outer space started when he saw the original"Star Wars" on TV aged four, and he spent much of the ’90s watching"Star Trek”,"Babylon 5” and “The X-Files" with his mum. After studying physics at university, he became a journalist, swapped science fact for science fiction, and hit the jackpot when he joined the team at SFX, the UK's biggest sci-fi and fantasy magazine.

He liked it so much he stayed there for 12 years, four of them as editor. He's since gone freelance and passes his time writing about"Star Wars","Star Trek" and superheroes for the likes of SFX, Total Film, TechRadar and GamesRadar+. He has met five Doctors, two Starfleet captains and one Luke Skywalker, and once sat in the cockpit of"Red Dwarf"'s Starbug.





SPACEdotcom / 🏆 92. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star City Sneak Peek: Apple TV PreviewsFor All Mankind SpinoffPremiering this Friday, here's a look at Apple TV's 'For All Mankind' spinoff Star City, from Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore.

Read more »

Apple TV Launches Star City Spin-off from For All MankindApple TV's new spin-off Star City expands the universe of For All Mankind, focusing on the Soviet cosmonauts' journey to win the moon race.

Read more »

Star City: A Deep Dive into the Soviet Space Race from For All Mankind's UniverseA review of Apple TV's For All Mankind spin-off Star City, which explores the Soviet side of the alternate history space race, focusing on the KGB's surveillance, the Chief Designer's secret mission, and the cosmonauts' personal struggles. The series offers a fresh genre blend of historical drama and espionage.

Read more »

Apple TV's 'Star City' Shifts Genre with Espionage Thriller Spin-off of 'For All Mankind'A new spinoff titled Star City from Apple TV's sci-fi series For All Mankind is reimagining the space race as an espionage drama. Creators explain how the Soviet program's secrecy and KGB involvement shape the show's distinct tone, cast members discuss its standalone nature, and the series aims to blend franchise continuity with fresh storytelling.

Read more »