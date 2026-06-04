Apple TV's For All Mankind has cemented itself as a prime streamer for science fiction television, thanks in part to its creator Ronald D. Moore's ability to craft a well-crafted and strikingly compelling drama.

Apple TV's For All Mankind has cemented itself as a prime streamer for science fiction television, thanks in part to its creator Ronald D. Moore's ability to craft a well-crafted and strikingly compelling drama.

The series, which takes place in an alternate universe where the Soviet Union beats the United States to land the first human on the moon, has garnered an incredible number of accolades and awards during its run, including a Saturn Award for its second season. This impressive achievement is all the more notable given that the series isn't based on an established franchise like Star Wars or Star Trek.

For All Mankind's success has paved the way for Apple TV's current dominion in the science fiction realm, and it has also inspired a spinoff series, Star City, which explores the Soviets' attempts to launch a manned moon mission. The series' alternate timeline is meticulously crafted, with a focus on the space race between the Soviet Union and the United States.

The show's ensemble cast, led by Joel Kinnaman's Ed Baldwin, is also a major draw, as they grow and evolve over the years. Ed's character, in particular, is a compelling example of how the show puts its characters through the wringer, with his physical and mental toll taking a significant hit as he strives to help NASA win the space race.

The show's creator, Ronald D. Moore, is known for his unexpected twists and turns, and For All Mankind is no different, as it puts its characters through some of the most challenging situations imaginable. Despite its impressive run, For All Mankind is coming to an end with its sixth season, but its legacy lives on, and Apple TV is exploring this alternate history further with the spinoff series Star City.

The show's success has also inspired a deeper appreciation for original ideas on television, and it has paved the way for Apple TV's current dominance in the science fiction realm. For All Mankind is a streaming show that more than deserves its overwhelming praise, and it's a testament to the power of science fiction to captivate audiences and inspire new ideas





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