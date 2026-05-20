For $500, Venezuelan Fury’s Friend Selling Her Bridesmaid Dress

The bride-to-be is selling her custom-made blue corset, skirt and train on the resale site days after the wedding. Venezuela Fury, the 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, married Noah Price, 19, in a ceremony on the Isle of Man last week.

Venezuela Fury 's friend is selling her bridesmaid dress on Vinted for £500 - days after the wedding. The 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury married Noah Price, 19, in a ceremony in the Isle of Man last week and are now enjoying their honeymoon.

But less than a week into their time as newlyweds, her pal Libby Peat is attempting to flog her custom-made blue corset, skirt and train on the resale site. Libby, who was among the 18 bridesmaids on the big day, said she was 'broke' and 'could do with the money' from the sale of the outfit.

She later doubled down on her decision to sell and said that she was only able to bin or sell the dress, claiming she doesn't have room in her '5ft wide 10ft long caravan'. Libby first posted a series of snaps of the dress on her TikTok page, writing: 'Who wants to buy my bridesmaid dress super broke rn could use the money.

' She captioned the post: 'I'm being dead srs taking offers. ' One fan wrote in the comments: 'Sure your mate would be thrilled!? ' Venezuela Fury's friend is selling her bridesmaid dress just days after the wedding as she urged fans on TikTok to purchase the garment. The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury married Noah Price, 19, in a ceremony in the Isle of Man last week and are now enjoying their honeymoon.

Responding to the negativity surrounding her decision in a second video, Libby said: 'Guys unfortunately it's just not that serious.

'Sorry, it's never that serious over a dress I've already worn, can't exactly wear it again. Can't exactly wrap it up and put it in a plastic bag and put it in my 10ft long, 5ft wide caravan for the next 40 years. Doesn't seem like a feasible plan, so it was either sell it or put it in the bin.

' So if you want to buy it please do I've got places to be, people to see, champagne to buy and horses to bet on! But it's never that serious, sorry to burst your bubble. The comments left on that video were a bit diabolical. They're getting a bit out of hand now





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Venezuela Fury Selling Bridesmaid Dress Custom-Made Dress Isle Of Man Wedding Gift Underage Drinking Fighting At The Reception Brawl Broke Out

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