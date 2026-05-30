For $350,000, Indecent Will Turn Your Porsche 911 Into A Wagon

The kit will be offered as an option on top of Indecent's widebody package for the 991 generation and will be compatible with Turbo and GT2 variants

The $350k package fits 991 Turbo, Turbo S, and GT2 RS models. , and the aftermarket is happy to keep feeding it. The latest comes from Indecent, a Polish tuner that has decided the 911 would look better with a longer roof and has set about turning a coupe into a shooting brake.posted to the company’s social channels earlier this week.

The image showed a 991.2 with a reshaped roofline and rear end, the silhouette landing somewhere close to a scaled-down Panamera Sport Turismo. Widened rear fenders, aftermarket alloys, a custom orange paint, and a twin rear spoiler complete the look. The response was enthusiastic enough to push the project past the what-if stage. Indecent green-lit the build, and work on the prototype is already underway, this one commissioned by a paying client rather than spun up as a styling exercise.

Whether a shooting brake 911 is an improvement on the original is a question the render leaves wide open, but someone has put money down to find out.into a shooting brake won’t be easy, as it requires extensive modifications on the bodywork. However, the end result will be quite unique and more practical than your regular coupe. Rear passengers should gain a bit of headroom, and there will be more room for cargo behind the seats.

There is a complication, though. The engine sits at the back of the 911, as it always has, so the team has to solve a cooling problem once the vented engine cover makes way for a, the version powered by a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six good for 533 hp .

The build is expected to take a full year, with Indecent aiming to show the finished car at the 2027 Goodwood Festival of Speed.will be offered as an optional upgrade to Indecent’s existing widebody kits for the 991.1 and 991.2 generations. The company told us each subsequent build will take up to four months and can be based on the Turbo, Turbo S, or GT2 RS.

The price is steep, an estimated $350,000 on top of whatever the donor car costs. The Tommykaira ZZ Lives Again With A Facelift, But Only One ExistsToyota Finally Brings New Hilux Home With GR And Modellista UpgradesThe R8 Died In 2024. Audi’s CEO Just Cracked The Door Back Open





Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mezco Toyz Reissues Classic Red-Masked Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in One:12 ScaleMezco Toyz has announced a reissue of the popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles One:12 Collective boxed set. The set includes Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael in 1:12 scale, each featuring their classic red bandanas from the Mirage comics. The deluxe set comes with signature weapons, extra heads, interchangeable hands, pizza slices, communicators, and other accessories. Priced at $350, pre-orders are currently live with an estimated release in December 2026.

Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code NYPOST: Bet $20, get $350 in bonus bets for Charles Schwab ChallengeBet $20 and get $350 bonus with the Fanatics sportsbook promo code NYPOST.

Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code NYPOST: Bet $20, get $350 in bonus bets for Knicks NBA Finals wagersBet $20, get $350 in bonus bets using the Fanatics sportsbook promo code NYPOST for the Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Read more »

Disney's $350 Million Sci-Fi Movie Is Great, But Its 8-Part Prequel Is So Much BetterRomulus didn't reign long.

Read more »