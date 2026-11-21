Foothill High's football team defeated St. Francis 17-14 in the CIF-SS Division 6 semifinals, setting up a championship game against Beaumont.

Foothill High School's football team advanced to the CIF-SS Division 6 championship game on Friday, November 20, 2026, by defeating St. Francis with a final score of 17-14. The decisive moment arrived with just 18 seconds remaining in the contest at Tustin High School in Tustin. Ben Mason intercepted a desperate pass intended for St. Francis, securing the victory and sending the Knights to the section final for the first time since 2002.

The Knights held a narrow one-point lead late in the fourth quarter, and their defense executed a perfect stand to seal the win. St. Francis had attempted a fourth-down pass to mount a comeback, but Mason read the play correctly. He jumped the route to intercept the ball, extinguishing any remaining hopes of a St. Francis victory and completing the defensive stop needed to keep the game in their favor.

Also read John Maffei’s picks: Open Division championship game highlights weekend of high school football finals

Ford Wooton emerged as a pivotal two-way player for Foothill during the semifinal contest against St. Francis. He recorded a crucial touchdown reception early in the game and also contributed on defense with an interception. Wooton stated that the team is excited about their momentum, citing a current six-game win streak and a strong belief in their ability to win the upcoming championship game.

St. Francis faced significant pressure from the Foothill defense throughout the night, though they managed to mount a late surge. St. Francis quarterback Vito Schiada attempted to pass against heavy coverage from Anthony Luna and other defenders. Running back Delano Rock caught seven passes for 120 yards, making several key receptions on the closing drives, including two on fourth down, before the final play.

Advertisement

Foothill built an early lead through a combination of strong defense and precise passing. Noah Fox kicked a 27-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0 with 5:20 left in the second quarter. The Knights added to their advantage when Faraj scored on a 2-yard run with 10:42 left in the game, making the score 17-0 and seemingly sealing the victory before St. Francis scored two quick touchdowns.

The victory sets up a championship matchup against Beaumont, which traveled to Santa Barbara to defeat their opponent 21-10 in the other semifinal. This appearance marks Beaumont's first CIF-SS championship game since 1967. Foothill, who finished the regular season with a record of eight wins and five losses, will now face the Eagles in the title game.

Foothill head coach Jason Jellerson emphasized the team's resilience after overcoming a heartbreaking loss in a similar situation two years ago. That previous semifinal loss to Palos Verdes denied then-coach Doug Case a final appearance in his last season. Jellerson noted that the team held on for dear life today, contrasting sharply with the outcome from 2024.

Quarterback Fysher Jamieson credited the team's turnaround to a collective decision to change their approach mid-season. The Knights stumbled to a similar start this year, losing their first two games and five of seven before turning it around. Jamieson explained that they decided to capitalize on small things they had not been doing before, which started the winning streak that led to the championship berth.

Advertisement

Key defensive plays throughout the game were crucial to Foothill's survival. David Maillet provided essential support by chasing down a fumble made by St. Francis' Vito Schiada. Trey Cowdell assisted in recovering that fumble, helping maintain possession for Foothill. Ben Mason's fourth takeaway of the game ultimately proved to be the difference, ending the Golden Knights' season and sending Foothill to the finals.

Running back Aidan Faraj expressed the high stakes for the seniors on the roster. Faraj, one of the few Foothill seniors who played on varsity two years ago, said the team did not want the outcome to happen because they had put in too much work for this moment. The Knights finished their historic run against St. Francis with a sense of accomplishment and readiness for the final challenge against Beaumont.