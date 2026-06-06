Footballers and Their Iconic Tattoos: From Garnacho to Ramos

Explore the world of footballers and tattoos, featuring Alejandro Garnacho's new Joker piece, Leroy Sane's self-portrait, Lionel Messi's left leg art, Marcus Rashford's Manchester tributes, and Sergio Ramos's extensive collection.

Footballers and tattoos have become an inseparable duo in modern sports culture, much like the classic partnership of Ant and Dec. Young athletes earning substantial weekly wages often spend their leisure time acquiring intricate body art .

Alejandro Garnacho, the Argentine winger currently playing for Chelsea, recently unveiled his latest tattoo on Instagram, showcasing a massive portrait of Heath Ledger's Joker across his entire back. This piece, crafted by artist Ganga, joins Garnacho's growing collection of pop culture-inspired tattoos, which already include tributes to Millie Bobby Brown's character in Stranger Things, the iconic series Prison Break, and the Japanese anime Captain Tsubasa.

The combination of youth, financial freedom, and ample downtime makes footballers ideal canvases for some of the world's most striking and sometimes bizarre body art. We have curated a list of football's most iconic tattoos, exploring the stories behind them and the artists who created them. The first notable tattoo belongs to Leroy Sane, the former Manchester City winger now at Galatasaray.

Sane famously inked a full self-portrait on his back, depicting himself celebrating a goal against Monaco in the Champions League during the 2016-17 season. This marked his first goal for the club in the competition.

However, there is a twist: City lost the tie 6-6 on away goals to Monaco, eventually led by Kylian Mbappe. Sane endured four painful days to complete the piece, which was mocked by teammate Raheem Sterling, who commented on Instagram, what a s*** tattoo, My name's @leroysane19 and I love myself. The artist remains unknown, though Sane frequently visits Pardon Paris, a tattoo studio popular among celebrities, where rates can exceed thousands per hour.

Another legendary figure in the tattoo world is Lionel Messi, whose left foot is adorned with intricate designs. Starting in 2012 to celebrate the birth of his son Thiago, Messi has added numerous tattoos to his left leg, including a dagger and wings before later blacking most of them out. Today, the leg features his son's handprint, birthdates, a football, and his iconic No. 10.

Messi's body art extends to a portrait of his mother, Jesus, rosary beads, and a stained glass window from the Sagrada Familia church. The Argentine works closely with artist Roberto Lopez, and experts estimate his tattoos have cost over £50,000, factoring in cover-ups and travel expenses. Moving to Manchester United, Marcus Rashford is heavily inked, with tattoos reflecting his faith, family, and love for his hometown.

The forward has three Bible verses, a tribute to his late grandmother, and clasped hands in prayer on his shoulder. Notably, he sports the Manchester Bee on his forearm and an image of the house where he grew up on a housing estate. The most sentimental piece is on his stomach, depicting three football shirts numbered 39, 19, and 10, symbolizing his journey from academy graduate to first-team regular.

Rashford's go-to artist is Andy B from The Tattoo Society in Liverpool, and his full collection is estimated to cost between £15,000 and £20,000. Finally, Sergio Ramos boasts perhaps the most impressive tattoo gallery in football. The Spaniard is covered with hundreds of designs, including the Immaculate Heart of Mary on his lower back and the Champions League trophy on his calf. He has two tattoos dedicated to wolves, his favorite animal.

Ramos's collection showcases his deep connection to his faith, family, and career achievements, making him a walking canvas of personal history





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