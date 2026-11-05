Footballer Jesus de Miguel Dies After On-Field Collision in Santa Cruz

Jesus de Miguel of CD Tenerife collapsed and died following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a match on 2 November 2026 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The death has prompted an autopsy and investigation by the local court.

In the early hours of 3 November 2026, Jesús de Miguel of CD Tenerife succumbed to injuries sustained during a match in Santa Cruz de Tenerife against FC Andorra. The fatal incident occurred when de Miguel collided with goalkeeper Jesus Owono over a loose ball on the field. The collision caused chest trauma that the preliminary autopsy identified as the cause of death.

Autopsy and Investigation Findings

The Court of Investigation Number Two of the Santa Cruz de Tenerife Court of First Instance received the preliminary autopsy report on 3 November 2026. The court confirmed that an autopsy had been performed, though detailed results were withheld to respect the privacy of the deceased and his family.

Also read CD Tenerife Striker Jesus de Miguel Dies After Match Incident

Investigators in the Santa Cruz court have relayed the findings to the investigating court and are conducting additional tests during the autopsy, with outcomes still pending. The Canary Islands High Court of Justice confirmed the autopsy but did not disclose further details. The court's statement notes that the contents of the report remain confidential out of respect for the family.

Reactions from CD Tenerife and the Football Community

Teams on the bench, supporters, and the broader Tenerife football community expressed deep sorrow over the loss. CD Tenerife released a statement describing the day as a "cruel turn of events" and thanked supporters for their expressions of solidarity while asking for privacy during this difficult time.

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The club emphasized their solidarity with the family, stating that words of comfort were not enough to ease the profound sense of sadness felt by everyone connected to de Miguel.

Impact on the Upcoming Season and Next Steps

De Miguel's death has halted the remainder of the match in which he was playing, and it will affect CD Tenerife's upcoming fixtures. The team will not compete on 4 November 2026 as a tribute to the deceased. Further details on scheduling adjustments will be announced by the club's management and the Spanish second division authorities.

Officials from the Spanish football federation are expected to release additional statements regarding the incident and any measures to be implemented to ensure player safety. The investigation's outcome will be critical in shaping policies for future matches in the league.