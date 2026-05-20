Football Sunday + Local News Coverage

Upcoming political races in Alabama for Alabama governor, U.S. Senate, and local sheriff and superintendent races are also featured.

It's a rematch between former Democratic U.S. Senator Doug Jones and Alabama's current Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville . Tuberville easily overcame two challengers while Jones dominated a field of six Democrats to win his primary.

Tuberville took the senate seat from Jones six years ago, winning that race by more than 20% of the vote. Tuesday night in Birmingham, both candidates defined themselves in stark differences as they took to the stage to accept their party's nomination. In his acceptance speech, Tuberville criticized socialism and communism, stating that he is running against people who believe in killing the unborn, tearing down the military, and changing the country.

On the other hand, Jones emphasized the need for a government that measures success by how families are doing and whether the infrastructure and services in the state are in good condition. During the election campaign, Tuberville highlighted the fatal accident involving Amtrak's Mardi Gras service and a deadly shooting incident at a house party.

While accusing Jones of running against him, Tuberville emphasized the urgency of countering the influence of socialism and communism, particularly in light of the 2026 primary elections where contested races are likely to occur





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Doug Jones Alabama Senate State Election Republican Democratic Political Party Tommy Tuberville Contested Races Local News Coverage 2026 Primary Election

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