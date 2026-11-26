Kyle Ross, singer of Keyland, talks about Oklahoma music and the state's football tradition.

There is arguably no better day for football — watching it or playing it — than the autumnal crispness of Thanksgiving. But on this particular late summer afternoon, despite triple-digit temperatures and the Oklahoma sun making it feel even hotter, football is the sweat-drenched task at hand: Coach Kyle Ross is putting me through practice.

It’s not lost on either of us that Ross’s primary job is coaching high-energy junior-high athletes in the state’s flagship football program, at Bixby, and I’m an out-of-shape journalist in his late 40s. If I finish Ross’s drills upright and healthy, we’ll declare it a success.

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“What are you? Three-for-three or four-for-four catching passes here? ” Ross — who is also the founder and frontman of the band— asks me. My football career ended in high school, 30 years ago, but I was a slot receiver with a reputation for catching anything thrown my way.