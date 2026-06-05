Football Observatory Reveals World's Most Valuable Players with Yamal Leading at £309.4m

The Football Observatory's statistical model ranks the most valuable footballers globally. Lamine Yamal tops the list at £309.4m, followed by Haaland and Mbappé. Premier League stars feature prominently, with Declan Rice's valuation dropping significantly from his transfer fee.

The football transfer window is heating up as clubs conduct preliminary research into potential targets. Andy Robertson's recent free-transfer move from Liverpool to Tottenham exemplifies early activity, with more high-profile transfers expected soon.

Amid this backdrop, the Football Observatory has released its latest ranking of the world's most valuable footballers. This list is derived from a statistical model that evaluates players based on age, contract length, and performance metrics. Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, aged 18, tops the list with an estimated value of £309.4 million. His youth, existing accolades, and long-term potential justify this staggering figure.

Just behind him is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, valued at £196.4 million. Despite being 25, his prolific scoring record and contract extending to 2034 secure his high valuation. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé completes the top three at £143.2 million, less than half of Yamal's value. The French forward, 27, is under contract until 2029 and has experienced mixed fortunes at club level recently.

The top five also includes Michael Olise (£121.2 million) and Morgan Rogers (£118.2 million). Reports link Olise with a Real Madrid move, while Rogers, an England hopeful for the World Cup, has been connected with Arsenal and Chelsea. Other notable high entries are Desire Doue (£115.1 million), Nico O'Reilly (£108 million), and Jude Bellingham (£103.9 million).

Premier League interest features prominently: Florian Wirtz, linked with Liverpool, is valued at £107.2 million; Bukayo Saka and Cole Parker hold values of £96.1 million and £95.6 million respectively. Former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, recently sold to Napoli for £38 million, is now valued at £87 million-close to United's original outlay. PSG's Champions League final hero Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 25, is worth £87.2 million with a contract until 2029.

The list includes many players from elite clubs like PSG and Arsenal, but an outlier is Bournemouth's Brazilian forward Rayan, valued at £86.7 million after joining in January. Another Bournemouth player, 19-year-old Junior Kroupi, attracting interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, is valued at £76.9 million with a contract until 2030. Among Manchester United players, Benjamin Sesko leads at £72.5 million, slightly below the £73.7 million paid last summer.

The valuations become more surprising further down: Declan Rice, pivotal for Arsenal and England, is listed at £65.7 million-a considerable drop from Arsenal's £105 million purchase in 2023. Additional names include Nicolas Jackson (£60.6 million), Amad Diallo (£59.5 million), and Jobe Bellingham (£56.9 million). The report underscores how player values are influenced by age, contractual stability, and recent performance, offering clubs a benchmark in the upcoming transfer market





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Football Transfer Player Valuations Lamine Yamal Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappé Premier League

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