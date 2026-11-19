Nick Bosa has one small request for the fans in Mexico City. If they could save a little of whatever they have in store for the 49ers until the other team has the ball, he’d be much obliged. In fac…

Nick Bosa has one small request for the fans in Mexico City. If they could save a little of whatever they have in store for the 49ers until the other team has the ball, he’d be much obliged.

In fact, if they want to make it impossible for the quarterback to hear himself think, Bosa is all for it.in 2022.

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“Yeah, I kind of want… I think we need some, like, information given to the fans so they know when to cheer. ’Cause, uh, they just chant the whole time,” Bosa said on Wednesday. Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers takes the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

“But yeah, if we could kind of teach them, no offense to them and their soccer cheering techniques, but if they could cheer when we’re on defense, that would be great. ” You have to appreciate the diplomacy. Bosa got all the way to “soccer cheering techniques” in the course of politely asking a stadium full of people if they’d mind doing him a favor. And you can understand where he’s coming from.

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A good chant at a soccer match can survive a dozen changes of possession. Imagine having to stop singing every time somebody intercepted a pass. By the time you got going again, you’d have forgotten which verse you were on. Possession is a considerably bigger deal to a guy who makes his living chasing quarterbacks.

If an offensive tackle has to turn his head to see the ball being snapped because he can’t hear the cadence, Bosa would gladly take whatever fraction of a second that buys him coming around the edge. Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.also remembers what that experience was like.

Four years later, ask the 49ers running back what stood out about playing there and he can take you right back to the sound of the place.

“That many people being that loud for that long was something that was really special. You never know what to expect going into an international game and unfamiliar territory, but they made it so fun for us. The Mexican fans are unbelievable. So we can’t wait to get down there.

” Kyle Shanahan gets a reminder of how much Mexico loves the 49ers just about every time he goes there to unwind. The 49ers coach is partial to the beach resorts in Cabo, where the fans have a way of finding him even when he’s off the clock.

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“I always joke, I go to Cabo a lot. I feel like our Mexican fan base is off the chain. They’re unbelievable,” Shanahan said.

“They’re there. They come up to wherever we go and definitely expect them to be there in Mexico City. Last time we went there, it felt almost the whole stadium. ”San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, and general manager John Lynch watch players warm up before an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 15, 2026.

McCaffrey, meanwhile, would probably appreciate being able to hear his quarterback change a play at the line of scrimmage. There’s room to accommodate both men here, although it does require the folks having the most fun in the building to keep an eye on the substitutions. An easy enough compromise presents itself. When McCaffrey trots onto the field, give the man a chance to hear the play.

When Bosa comes off the sideline and puts his hand in the dirt? Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers takes the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, and general manager John Lynch watch players warm up before an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 15, 2026.