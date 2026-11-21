Dolores Ronaldo publicly attacks Portugal's national team after a historic defeat. This article explores how football mothers like Veronique Rabiot and Fayza Lamari influence their sons' careers and public standing.

Portugal suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Denmark in their first competitive match since Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football. This result marked the heaviest home loss in the nation's competitive history, sparking immediate and intense reactions from those closest to the former star. Dolores Aveiro, Ronaldo's mother, broke her usual silence to launch a furious attack on the national team, stating she was happy to see the result unfold as it did.

Dolores Ronaldo Attacks Team Performance

Dolores Aveiro expressed her unhappiness with the performance displayed on the pitch, claiming the defeat was just. She argued that the players failed to show the respect her son deserved during his long career with the national side. This outburst highlights a growing tension between the legacy of the legendary forward and the current squad's ability to maintain high standards.

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The match began with an emotional and historic tribute to Ronaldo, intended to honor his contributions to Portuguese football. However, the sentiment vanished quickly as the team conceded four goals. Dolores has not always been an outspoken presence, but she has frequently stepped up to defend her son when she feels necessary. Her criticism suggests a deep disappointment with how the current generation has handled the pressure of representing their country.

Veronique Rabiot Shapes Adrien Rabiot Career

While Dolores focused on post-match reactions, other football mothers have historically been more involved in career mechanics. Veronique Rabiot, the mother of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, has developed a reputation as an uncompromising and fiercely protective negotiator. She serves as his agent and has clashed with clubs over player welfare and contract terms throughout his career.

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Her influence was evident when she pulled Adrien out of Manchester City's academy after just six months in 2008. She felt the club was not looking after his interests adequately. During his seven seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, Veronique frequently clashed with the club's hierarchy. Reports suggest that potential transfers to Roma and Manchester United collapsed late in negotiations due to her active role in protecting her son's career path.

On the international stage, Veronique backed Adrien's controversial decision to withdraw from France's standby list for the 2018 World Cup. The most significant confrontation occurred after France's shock exit from Euro 2020 in the last-16 stage. Veronique engaged in a heated confrontation with the parents of Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba's entourage in the stands. The argument centered on on-pitch errors and perceived arrogance during the tournament campaign.

Fayza Lamari Secures Mbappe Commercial Deals

Fayza Lamari, the mother of Kylian Mbappe, has played a central role as his chief negotiator and business manager. She oversees his commercial obligations and image rights, ensuring favorable terms for her son. Fayza was instrumental in his dramatic contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 and his subsequent move to Real Madrid in 2024.

During the Real Madrid transfer, Fayza secured a huge signing bonus and a favorable image rights split for the forward. She also led the legal dispute over unpaid salary and bonuses that Mbappe claimed from his former club. A French court ultimately ordered Paris Saint-Germain to pay Mbappe €60 million (£52.5 million), marking a major victory for Fayza's negotiation strategy.

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Sheila Ebana Embraces Lamine Yamal Fame

Unlike the aggressive negotiation styles of others, Sheila Ebana has embraced a celebrity status alongside her son Lamine Yamal. She regularly shares behind-the-scenes clips with Lamine and his half-brother Keyne on social media, accumulating 2.8 million followers on Instagram and 2.6 million on TikTok. This public profile has transformed her into a recognizable figure in her own right.

Sheila has made paid appearances and attended VIP events, including a Christmas gala dinner in November 2025 where the public paid hundreds of pounds for a three-course meal and a meet-and-greet. She has responded to online critics by stating, 'I don't just think I'm famous - I am.' This bold approach contrasts sharply with the private support seen in other families.

Denise Bellingham Maintains Jude's Grounding

Denise Bellingham, mother of Jude Bellingham, provides a different example of maternal influence. Jude has often credited his mother for helping to manage his life off the pitch and keeping him grounded amidst the pressures of professional football. Her role focuses on stability and support rather than public confrontation or commercial negotiation.

These varied approaches highlight the diverse ways football mothers impact their sons' careers. From Dolores Ronaldo's protective criticism to Fayza Lamari's commercial acumen, these women remain integral to the narratives surrounding the world's top players. Their involvement continues to shape public perception and professional outcomes in the sport.