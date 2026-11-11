Football Movies to Watch During Thanksgiving Week NFL Games

Ranked by rewatch value, these football movies pair well with Thanksgiving week's five NFL games, from The Longest Yard to Rudy and The Waterboy.

Football movies make a natural companion to Thanksgiving week, when the NFL has scheduled five games in three days for the first time ever. The holiday schedule opens with the Packers at Rams on Netflix on Wednesday the 25th and closes with the Broncos at Steelers on Black Friday. In between, the Thursday triple-header features the Bears at Lions, Eagles at Cowboys and Chiefs at Bills.

Collider has compiled a ranked list of ten football movies spanning 1971 to 2014. The selection includes true stories, a literary thriller adaptation and a TV movie, and the ranking reflects how well each film holds up on a rewatch rather than its box office success.

Also read Georgia Football Wants To Be The Bully - That's Their Brand Of Football

How the Ranking of Football Movies Works

The list ranks ten football movies by how well they hold up on a rewatch, favoring stronger character work over box office value and flashy blockbuster status. The films cover nearly every style of football storytelling, from prison yard comedy to a Super Bowl terror plot.

Several titles connect directly to this week's games. Brian's Song features the Bears, and Black Sunday involves the Cowboys and Steelers. Jerry Maguire spends most of its time with an agent, but football runs through every scene.

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The Longest Yard is the 1974 original starring Burt Reynolds, while the Adam Sandler remake from 2005 takes a seat on the bench in the ranking.

The Longest Yard Opens With a Prison Football Showdown

The Longest Yard, ranked tenth, is a 1974 film directed by Robert Aldrich, with Burt Reynolds starring as Paul Crewe, a former pro quarterback thrown out for shaving points. The film builds its story around a prison football game.

The warden wants Crewe to assemble an inmate team to play against the guards, and he pressures Crewe into organizing it. Crewe ends up recruiting the strongest and angriest convicts he can find, and the inmates call themselves the Mean Machine.

Ed Lauter plays the head guard, Captain Knauer, with a snarl and menacing grin. Ray Nitschke, the Green Bay Packers linebacker, appears as an inmate, a detail that will interest Packers fans ahead of Wednesday night.

Rudy Ruettiger's Notre Dame Story Ranks Ninth

Rudy, the 1993 film ranked ninth, follows Rudy Ruettiger, who grows up in a big family in a steel town where the usual path is working at the local mill. His father and brothers take that path, but Rudy is less inclined to do so.

After a close friend dies at work, Rudy leaves for South Bend on a bus with little more than a dream. Sean Astin plays him as a determined kid who stands about five foot six and keeps a Notre Dame pennant on his wall.

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Rudy cannot get into Notre Dame right away, so he enrolls at nearby Holy Cross Junior College, where a priest helps him with his grades. David Anspaugh directs from Angelo Pizzo's script, and the two had previously made Hoosiers together.

Charles S. Dutton plays the Notre Dame groundskeeper who gives Rudy a job and some of the best advice in the movie. Late in the story, the players lay their jerseys on the coach's desk so Rudy can dress for the final game, and he gets in for a few plays and sacks the quarterback, just as the real Ruettiger did. Jerry Goldsmith's music swells through the closing moments.

The Waterboy Brings Adam Sandler's Comedy to the Bayou

The Waterboy, ranked eighth, stars Adam Sandler as Bobby Boucher, a water carrier for a college football program. Sandler plays him with a squeaky voice and a heart full of passion.

Bobby lives in the Louisiana bayou with his Mama, played by Kathy Bates, who is convinced that football is a sin and that girls are traps. He loses his job and lands at South Central Louisiana State University, where Henry Winkler's Coach Klein is in desperate need of a spark.

A locker room tease turns Bobby into a human wrecking ball, and the Mud Dogs finally get their defense back. Frank Coraci directs and lets the jokes run wild, from over-the-top swamp accents to the oddly specific rules Mama sets down.