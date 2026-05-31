Football fan dies and 400 arrested in France after PSG's Champions League win

A football fan has died and another is in intensive care after widespread riots across France led to the arrest of 400 people following PSG's Champions League win over Arsenal. There were extraordinary scenes of chaos and disorder in Paris, Rennes, Strasbourg and Grenoble, with one supporter confirmed dead and another in intensive care.

A football fan has died and another is in intensive care after widespread riots across France led to the arrest of 400 people following PSG 's Champions League win over Arsenal.

There were extraordinary scenes of chaos and disorder in Paris, Rennes, Strasbourg and Grenoble, with one supporter confirmed dead and another in intensive care. Football fans set off fires and vandalised shops. One small group even tried to storm a Paris police station. A police investigation has been launched into the stabbing of an unidentified 17-year-old man who suffered multiple wounds close to the Champs Élysée.

He is in intensive care and another man, 23, died after crashing his motorbike into a concrete block. The Paris prosecutors' office said 277 people have been formally placed in police custody, including 82 minors, for alleged offences. Police tried to disperse PSG supporters who left off fireworks as they celebrated in Paris. Most were for assault of police officers while other allegations include theft, vandalism and disturbing the public order.

One serious accident involved a driver losing control of a car that rammed into a restaurant's terrace, leaving two people wounded including one seriously. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said 57 officers were wounded in total and noted that there was violence in 15 cities across France. Nuñez said that planned celebrations for the team's win on Sunday afternoon at the Champ de Mars, near the Eiffel Tower, would go ahead as scheduled.

He warned that police would respond with firmness and determination to any potential violence. The PSG team will then be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee presidential palace. Fans began celebrating in Paris after the final whistle Saturday evening in Budapest, Hungary, where Paris Saint-Germain won by beating Arsenal on penalties in a dramatic final. Fans marched along the avenues near Paris' Arc de Triomphe monument, with some setting off flares and blaring car horns.

Around 20,000 people gathered on the Champs-Elysees, where police worked to contain the crowd. A car burns and fireworks explode as police watch chaotic scenes unfold. The Paris police prefecture said smaller groups caused disturbances in various locations, with some vandalizing shops and setting fires to garbage and self-service bicycles in the streets. Cars were also set ablaze.

Those who attempted to storm a police station in the posh 8th Arrondissement neighbourhood were dispersed, police said. Football-related violence is a growing problem in France and there were similar scenes last year after PSG won their first Champions League title. On that occasion 201 people were injured in the French capital and police made more than 500 arrests across France





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PSG Champions League Riots France Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Film Friday: Kodak TMax 400 Is Far From a One-Trick PonyTmax 400 came into the world in 1986, and since its introduction, TMax 400 has helped define a whole new generation of black and white films.

Read more »

NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 Predictions, Odds & Picks — Nashville SuperspeedwayUpdated Cracker Barrel 400 odds, picks, props, matchups, and betting angles for 2026 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Read more »

Pluto TV's June Lineup: Nearly 400 Movies and Shows to Stream for FreePluto TV has revealed its extensive list of new arrivals for June, featuring a mix of blockbuster movies and TV series that will be available to stream for free. With a focus on movies, the platform offers a diverse selection, including the first three 'Spy Kids' films, several 'Mission: Impossible' movies, and 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'. Additionally, two new TV series will be joining the platform, making June a stacked month for streaming.

Read more »

Paris Saint‑Germain Victory Sparks Violent Clashes as Police Detain Over 400 Fans Across FranceAfter PSG's Champions League win over Arsenal, street celebrations in Paris erupted into riots, with fireworks, fires and attempts to storm a police station prompting a massive police response and hundreds of arrests.

Read more »