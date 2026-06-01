Footage Shows Migrants Using Massage Chairs at Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Amid Cost of Living Crisis

Video from a four-star migrant hotel in Solihull reveals asylum seekers lounging in expensive massage chairs, raising questions about living standards funded by taxpayers during economic hardship. The Ramada Hotel, a historic Grade II listed building, is one of many hotels used to house arrivals via Channel crossings, a practice costing millions daily and facing growing public and political scrutiny.

Recent footage obtained from within a four-star migrant hotel in Solihull has sparked controversy, showing a plush communal area equipped with high-end massage chairs. The Grade II listed Ramada Hotel, formerly known as the George Hotel, is currently being used by the Home Office to house male asylum seekers who arrived in the UK via irregular Channel crossings from countries including Afghanistan.

The video, recorded by a vlogger identified as DP Audits, captures several male 'guests' relaxing in the chairs, which are valued at several thousand pounds each. The filming took place last week in a shared lounge within the taxpayer-funded complex, which boasts 145 en-suite rooms. As the camera approaches two men using the chairs, the vlogger asks, 'Massage chairs? Does that massage your back?

They're comfy, yeah?

' This scene has prompted questions about the standard of living being provided at a time when many British citizens are enduring a cost of living crisis. The establishment, which markets itself online as offering a 'welcoming atmosphere' and even references its proximity to Stratford-upon-Avon for cultural visits, also displays promotional images of a well-stocked gym and rooms with flat-screen televisions.

The building itself has a long history; part of it dates back to a 16th-century coaching inn that evolved through various identities-The Nag's Head in 1693, then The George from 1738 until its rebranding in the early 2010s. It was previously used as a quarantine facility during the COVID-19 pandemic for arrivals from 'red-list' countries.

However, its current role as a migrant hotel has drawn local opposition; in August, residents staged protests against its use for this purpose. This incident follows earlier revelations about amenities at other taxpayer-funded migrant accommodations, such as a games room with arcade machines and pool tables at the Rowton Hotel in Birmingham. The government's reliance on hotels to house asylum seekers has faced increasing scrutiny over expenses, security, and the suitability of high-standard facilities.

For instance, the four-star Britannia International in Canary Wharf also became a focal point for protests. Concerns were further heightened after a criminal incident at The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, where a migrant sexually assaulted a teenage girl and a woman; the perpetrator, Ethiopian national Hadush Kebatu, was subsequently imprisoned. The Home Office has contracted three private firms-Serco, Clearsprings, and Mears-to manage accommodations across approximately 200 hotels.

Official data indicates these arrangements cost £5.77 million daily, with the projected decade-long expenditure soaring from an initial £4.5 billion estimate in 2019 to a staggering £15.3 billion by 2029. Since Channel crossing numbers surged in 2018, over 200,000 asylum seekers have entered the UK via small boats, with a single weekend last month seeing more than 600 arrivals. A source from the hotel claimed the massage chairs have not been functional since migrants began residing there.

In response, a Home Office spokesperson reiterated the government's commitment to 'restoring control to our borders' by eliminating pull factors and accelerating removals of individuals without legal status. The statement added that all asylum hotels are slated to close by the end of the current parliamentary term, with asylum seekers to be relocated to more appropriate accommodations, including former military sites





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Footage Shows Massage Chairs in Taxpayer-Funded Migrant Hotel Amid Cost-of-Living CrisisVideo footage from the Ramada Hotel in Solihull, a Grade II listed four-star venue now housing asylum seekers, reveals male residents using massage chairs. The taxpayer-funded hotel, which contains 145 en-suite rooms, has sparked controversy over the standard of living provided to migrants while many Britons face a cost-of-living crisis. The facility, formerly a historic coaching inn, also includes a disused crown bowling green. The government spends millions daily on hotel accommodations for migrants, a figure projected to rise dramatically over the next decade, prompting protests and scrutiny over the appropriateness of such high-end amenities.

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Luxury Massage Chairs in Migrant Hotel Raise Questions Over Standard of LivingThe footage from inside a four-star migrant hotel in Solihull, England, has sparked concerns over the standard of living for asylum seekers. The hotel, which is funded by taxpayers, features luxurious amenities including massage chairs, a well-stocked gym, and flat-screen TVs. The footage was captured by a vlogger who visited the hotel and spoke with some of the male guests. The hotel's website describes it as a 'welcoming atmosphere' and features photos of the gym and rooms. However, a hotel source has claimed that the massage chairs have not been operational since migrants have lived at the building. The Government has faced scrutiny over its use of hotels for asylum seekers, with concerns over costs, security, and the use of high-standard facilities. The projected cost of accommodating migrants in hotels over the next decade is estimated to be £15.3 billion.

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