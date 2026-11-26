Netflix releases Fool Night globally on November 26. This original anime series by Sunrise and Shaft offers a dark sci-fi mystery that competes with top titles.

Netflix officially released the twelve-episode sci-fi anime series Fool Night globally on November 26, 2026. The complete season became available for streaming on that date, allowing viewers to watch all episodes in a single sitting. Each episode runs for approximately twenty-five minutes, totaling roughly five hours of content. This release timing landed on Thanksgiving Day in the United States, positioning the series as a primary option for holiday entertainment.

Fool Night Premise And Plot Details

The series is set in a distant future where thick clouds have blocked the sun for one hundred years. Earth has become a freezing world where plants are dying and oxygen levels are critically low. Humanity implemented a procedure called Transfloration to survive this environmental collapse. This process implants seeds into individuals near death, transforming them into oxygen-producing plants known as Spiriflors. The protagonist Toshiro Kamiya signs up for this procedure to pay for his sick mother's medication and fund his education. He exchanges his body for ten million yen over a two-year period.

Also read Kasumi Yasuda Manga Gets Netflix Anime Adaptation From Sunrise and Shaft

Fool Night Cast And Production Team

Fool Night is written by Jin Tanaka, who previously worked on the script for Oshi no Ko. The series is based on the manga by Kasumi Yasuda, which is published in Big Comic Superior and available through VIZ Manga. The animation is a collaboration between Sunrise and Shaft, combining different studio strengths. Sunrise provides a cold, grounded setting while Shaft contributes its unique visual style. Atsuyuki Yukawa and Jun Yukawa serve as the directors for the series. The cast features Adam McArthur as the English voice lead for Toshiro Kamiya.

Fool Night Music And Visual Style

The soundtrack is composed by Tatsuya Kato, known for his work on Dr. Stone. The opening theme is Shake Spit Out by Tempalay, while the ending song Iki is performed by Nowlu. Toshiro's ability to hear the voices of Spiriflors drives the narrative forward. He works at a facility that investigates missing plant-people after the procedure. A string of murders pulls him into a darker conspiracy involving shady politics. The animation captures the brutality of the violence and the raw emotion of the story.

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Fool Night Competes With Cyberpunk Edgerunners

Netflix had previously established a strong presence in adult sci-fi anime with Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The sequel Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2 was released in October 2026. Fool Night now offers serious competition to these titles. It presents a slower, darker mystery rather than neon-soaked action. The show explores class inequality by showing how the wealthy survive at the expense of the poor. Dry humor balances the grim atmosphere throughout the series.

Netflix Fool Night Rating And Availability

The series is rated TV-MA for mature audiences. Genres include Drama, Mystery, Anime, and Science Fiction. The story is expected to continue as Kasumi Yasuda's manga has thirteen volumes available. Netflix has the option to adapt future volumes of the source material. Toshiro's story has significant potential for further development in subsequent seasons. The series stands as one of the smartest sci-fi stories of 2026.