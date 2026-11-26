Pumpkin pie left out overnight isn't safe to eat. Learn food safety tips to store custard pies properly and avoid foodborne illness this Thanksgiving.

. You roll out of bed, belly still full, stroll into the kitchen, and you see the shining star of yesterday’s meal sitting pretty on the kitchen counter.

We’re talking, of course, about thelooks like a baked good, and lots of baked goods are perfectly fine when left out on the counter, so it’s easy to see why most people assume leftover, unrefrigerated pumpkin pie is fine to eat. But pumpkin pie is actually a custard, which means it’s made with eggs and milk. That lands it squarely in the category of perishable foods that food safety pros treat with suspicion.is explicit about this.

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“Homemade egg-rich pies such as pecan, pumpkin, lemon meringue and custard must be kept refrigerated after cooking and cooling,” they write on their website.simply: “Bacteria will grow rapidly when the homemade pie is kept at temperatures between 40° F and 140° F. To prevent foodborne illness, these pies should not be left at room temperature for more than two hours. ” The only exception? Store-bought pies that use preservatives to make them safe at room temperature.