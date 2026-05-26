Food Prices Set to Remain Expensive in Long Term Due to Major Shocks

A report has warned that household food staples such as bread and pasta will remain more expensive in the long term due to major shocks like the Middle East crisis and El Nino weather pattern

A report has warned that household food staples such as bread and pasta will remain more expensive in the long term due to major shocks like the Middle East crisis and El Nino weather pattern.

Price rises caused by these events tend to fall back down slowly and not always entirely, leaving households facing a higher grocery bill long after the original crisis has eased. According to the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, these events were found to leave a higher affordability shock that takes two years to unwind, highlighting the long-lasting impact of food price shocks.

The report, based on more than 30 years of UK data, suggests that the rocket and feathers effect, where food prices increase rapidly but gradually decrease, contributes to high food prices remaining above pre-pandemic levels even after some shocks have eased. Experts argue that the current food system is lacking in resilience and diversification, leading to higher food prices that will continue unless the UK takes action to cut its reliance on fossil fuels, build more resilient supply chains, and promote real change.

Analysing the UK data, the report found that only one-third of the affordability shock was unwound after two years, and that food prices rise more than 40 per cent since mid-2021. The findings have sparked debate about whether big food brands should lower prices after crises or if the system is rigged against shoppers





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Food Prices Inflation Climate Change Resilience Supply Chains Fossil Fuels Energy Volatility

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