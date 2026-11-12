‘Food Network’ star Valerie Bertinelli, 66, ‘looks 15 years younger’ as she wows fans with weight loss update

The star took to Instagram to show off her slim figure.

“ Food Network” star Valerie Bertinelli wowed fans as she looked younger than ever while showing off her latest weight loss update.this week to share her “outfit of the day,” as she was clad in a pair of flared blue jeans, and a short-sleeve, gray cable knit sweater.

The “One Day at a Time” alum gave viewers a peek of her flat stomach, and twirled around to show off her backside, too. The “Food Network” star twirled for her fans in a video posted to her Instagram account on Nov. 10, showing off her slimmed-down figure. In the caption, she wrote that she was “feelin’ good” — and it seemed like many fans agreed with her, as they left comments gushing over her ageless look.

Also read Food Network Star, 66, Shows Off Slimmed Figure in New Jeans

Bertinelli shared her physical progress with followers in a social media update and posted her “outfit of the day. ”“Looking fantastic!! Cute outfit looks perfect on you ❤️,” someone else commented. Bertinelli has been open with her fans about her physical and emotional struggles, sharing many of the hard times she’s faced so that others feel “less alone.

”During an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” just days later, the actress explained that she posted the vulnerable snap while trying to work on celebrating her body.

“I have been coming to terms with my body now, aging, and I saw myself in the light and I went, ‘Oh, I’m not mad at that,’” BertinelliBertinelli had an award-winning cooking show on the Food Network, titled, “Valerie’s Home Cooking. ” It ran for nearly eight years. While on the show, she shared that she was “proud” of her body and showed viewers her stomach, which was met with applause from the live audience.

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“I have to say it’s 64 years of gravity. It’s science,” she said.

“If you focus in on that picture, you’re gonna see the little saggies, and I’m proud of them, because I’m 64. It’s a belly. Why, why, why? ” She also addressed internet haters alongside Barrymore, telling her that she had come to terms with the fact that not everybody may like her.

In the comments section of her new video, many fans praised her for her healthy look. .

“I don’t like that I was part of that manipulation of our brains of, we have to look a certain way,” Bertinelli concluded. “We have to be a certain weight. I’m a size 10. How is that too thin?

I’m a size 10. How is that too fat? I’m just me. It’s my body.

”she had from her breast implants, and the “horror” she faced after one of them ruptured after taking a fall. She said that she had a “huge” anxiety attack in 2024 that “brought to knees. ” .

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“The second surgery involved removing the implant and the infection from the tissue surrounding the muscle. Recovery took more time.

Then my boob started to fall in on itself. The doctor referred to it as cratering,” Bertinelli explains. Like, really gross. It looked like a horror movie — and it was.

I had an open wound the size of a misshaped quarter and a hole more than an inch deep where my nipple used to be. My nipple, or what was left of it, was holding on to within a literal half inch of its life. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! The"Food Network" star twirled for her fans in a video posted to her Instagram account on Nov. 10, showing off her slimmed-down figure.

Getty Images for The Recording AcademyGetty Images for Lifetime In the comments section of her new video, many fans praised her for her healthy look. . She said that she had a"huge" anxiety attack in 2024 that"brought to knees. " .