Food is L.A.’s love language. Here are the 50 dining experiences that define living here

Even L.A. haters acknowledge that our food scene is one of the best.

Los Angeles is the best food city in the United States.

When considering breadth and scope, quality of ingredients and cooking, diversity and innovation, and sheer volume, it just can’t be beat. There’s no beginning and no end to its wonders. But it’s more than that. Although our city can feel chronically fractured, our foods and restaurants may be the only possible glue that binds us.

So we asked our Food writers, what are the local dining experiences that define living in our city? This is our answer. The following are not the definitive “best” restaurants or meals in L.A. — we have a properfor that each year.

Instead, these experiences are the foundation for understanding what it means to love L.A. through its foods. Tell us if you disagree, or if there’s anything you think we missed. Whether you’re a hard-boiled native or a first-time visitor with a big appetite, we’re confident that any combination of these 50 dining experiences will make your heart sing with love for L.A. ’s invincible food scene.

—The hand-rolled taquitos and soul-warming avocado salsa that drenches them can feel like Los Angeles itself is wrapping its loving arms around you. Not much has changed here, thank goodness, since Aurora GuerreroSnack your way through Chinese cuisine and culture in one of L.A. ’s most walkable neighborhoods with Chinatown’s ample bakeries. Start with the originator, the famous Phoenix Bakery, which is nearing its centennial and offers sugar butterflies, seasonal mooncakes, and the signature, pillowy strawberry cake among other classics.

Don’t missLong’s Family Pastry — 622-5255, 715 N. Spring St., Los AngelesOtomisan is the oldest continuously operating Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles. It’s a living monument to the history of Boyle Heights, once home to one of the city’s largest communities of Japanese immigrants. The beloved diner, tiny and charming, serves nostalgic comfort food. Sit at the counter for crispy-fried tonkatsu pork cutlets, tempura and beefy soup with udon noodles.

Everything about this grand French dip stalwart, from the cafeteria counter service to the sawdust-covered floor, makes for a transformative experience of old-school L.A, every time.for peak L.A. vibes, but a late-night visit for a lamb dip with extra hot mustard and a purple pickled egg can feel noirish and soothing. Time-travel with L.A. ’s near-century-old, indoor-outdoor farmers market, where stalls like Magee’s Kitchen carvery and Bob’s Coffee & Doughnuts have old-world charm.

You can taste your way through these decades-old gems alongside the sprawling market’s newer vendors, mixing and matching for the best of it all: raw oysters, sourdough pizza, hot pastrami, pierogi, baklava, Italian wines, local produce and other treats. With more than 100 vendors and food shops, the possibilities are endless.experience for anyone who considers themselves a fan of stuff between bread.

The slabs of hot, tender, peppery and smoky meat on crusty rye bread have spawned a sort of pilgrimage for those looking to pay homage to an L.A. institution and become one of the last remaining vestiges of deli culture on the West Coast. — these are just a few of the must-try places along Little Tokyo’s 1st Street.

The blocks between Central Avenue and Judge John Aiso Street are a National Historic Landmark, representing the original, pre-World War II cultural heart of one of the largest Japanese communities in the U.S., with more than a dozen buildings constructed between 1882 and 1957. The ramen atFugetsu-Do — 625-8595, 315 1st St., Los AngelesFor a dip into L.A. ’s soft serve history, stop by the first Fosters Freeze location in Inglewood, first opened by George Foster in 1946.

The old-school walk-up stand offers regular and dipped cones along with banana splits, layered parfaits and other roadside favorites. Hawkins House of Burgers, the unassuming Watts burger stand founded in 1939 by James Henry Hawkins, who came to L.A. as part of the Great Migration that brought millions of Black Southerners west, is now run by his daughter Cynthia Hawkins, who crafts a menu of roadside classics including hot dogs and chili cheese fries alongside catfish and fried chicken plates, plus maximalist burgers loaded with toppings.

The Leaning Tower of Watts comes stacked with three half-pound patties, a hot link, pastrami, chili, bacon and a fried egg, with a large fries and two drinks in the combo — this is not a burger to take on alone. The tacos are legendary, but East L.A. is also home to some of the city’s best burritos of nearly every shape and variety.

Taste your way through soft, stewy beans, fluffy eggs and thick strands of cheese at Al & Bea’s in Boyle Heights — a walk-up stand and mainstay since 1966 — or East L.A. ’s La Azteca Tortilleria, where the chile relleno burrito garnered its own cult following. If you’re getting an early start, begin your journey in Boyle Heights with some of L.A. ’s best breakfast burritos: at Macheen and the original Guisados.

Macheen — 354-4901, 2633 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave. , Los AngelesIn Sawtelle, a historically Japanese neighborhood designated as Sawtelle Japantown in 2015, you can ricochet between two marquee shopping centers on Sawtelle Boulevard to tryTatsu Ramen — 684-2889, 2123 Sawtelle Blvd. , Los AngelesSip martinis with rib-eye steaks or milkshakes with cheeseburgers at two Burbank restaurants long considered Old Hollywood celebrity hangouts.

Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland and Humphrey Bogart all frequented the Smoke House restaurant that’s been around since 1946, andThe “Persian Square” sign hangs at the intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Wilkins Avenue, welcoming you to “Tehrangeles,” the community epicenter of the largest Iranian population outside of Iran. 474-1410, 1712 Westwood Blvd.

, Los AngelesThe historic food hall first opened its doors in downtown L.A. in 1917 in the Beaux-Arts-style Homer Laughlin Building as the largest public market on the West Coast. Today, it is home to more than 40 vendors that reflect the city’s expansive food scene, with stalwarts such as China Cafe dating to 1959, alongside newcomers like the Donut Man, Nonna’s Empanadas and Oaxacan stand La Sandunga.

It is possible to sample the breadth and depth of the vast regional cuisines of China and Taiwan in the San Gabriel Valley, and why not start withhas been intertwined with L.A. ’s bar culture since Don the Beachcomber debuted in Hollywood in the 1930s.

Opened by brothers Edwin and Ace Libby in 1958, Tonga Hut is the oldest surviving tiki bar in the city and offers a challenge that involves trying all 78 cocktails from “Beachbum Berry’s Grog Log,” an archive of classic recipes by author and tiki historian Jeff “Beachbum” Berry. Those who successfully complete the challenge will join the “Loyal Order of the Drooling Bastard” and get their name immortalized on a wall plaque.

Drive the curves and gentle hills of Pacific Coast Highway to reach Malibu Seafood, a fish market and restaurant founded in the 1970s where lifelong fans and tourists alike line up for trays of freshly caught grilled fish, ceviche, fried oysters, steamed clams and squid steaks. Take your tray to the tiered patios of picnic-bench seating overlooking the ocean and enjoy your fish and chips with a side of salt air.is really Los Angeles.

’ Smoky Los Angeles, under-the-table Los Angeles, that sense of classic time-capsule cool, forged in the mid-20th century in windowless dining rooms like this, enduring any tides and trends. Yes, you want the hunk of iceberg wedge, the table-side steak Diane and a bone-dry martini.

To start.in Little Tokyo and ask the itamae what’s fresh; for an ultimate omakase splurge, spend a few hours in front of Morihiro Onodera atSince its founding in 1983, this Inglewood restaurant has been a welcoming neighborhood outpost for affordable Southern plates including floppy golden pancakes, salmon croquettes and fried catfish over grits. Now in its third generation of family ownership with siblings Justin Johnson and Jessica Bane at the helm, the relaxed diner bustles from open to close with regulars, local workers and families who get served a side of warm hospitality with fried chicken and waffles plates.

Little Ethiopia, as designated by the L.A. City Council in 2002, is unmistakable: a chockablock stretch near Fairfax Avenue and Olympic Boulevard with business signs in Amharic scriptcredited to teenage line cook Lionel Sternberger





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