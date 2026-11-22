Amazon, SharkNinja, and retailers adopt food-themed hues like Ube and Matcha to drive sales. Explore how culinary trends are reshaping tech, home decor, and fashion marketing strategies.

Amazon, SharkNinja, and major retailers are aggressively integrating food-inspired color palettes into their consumer product lines. This strategic shift moves beyond traditional aesthetics, utilizing culinary associations to enhance emotional connections with buyers. Products now include electronics and home decor in shades named after ingredients like Ube, Matcha, and Dill Pickles. Industry experts note that these specific hues evoke sensory memories, driving sales across technology, fashion, and interior design sectors.

Amazon Expands Kindle Color Options

Amazon recently introduced five new color variations for its Kindle e-readers, featuring distinct culinary themes. The lineup includes a bright lavender shade named Ube, referencing the purple yam popular in Filipino desserts. The company also released a Fig option, which reviewers described as resembling plum, wine, or eggplant. Chris Green, vice president of industrial design at Amazon Lab126, stated that these choices help technology feel more human and integrated into daily life. He emphasized that artisanal finishes signal that devices belong in living spaces rather than just on office desks. A previous matcha-colored Kindle introduced in 2024 became Amazon's bestselling non-neutral color variant, validating this design strategy.

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SharkNinja Multiplies Food-Themed Appliances

SharkNinja, a leading manufacturer of small household appliances, has significantly expanded its color inventory to meet growing demand. The company currently offers thirty food-themed colors in its U.S. product ranges, more than doubling the count from the previous year. Their portfolio features air fryers in Butter Yellow and Ginger Snap, alongside blenders in Lavender Lemonade and Watermelon Bubblegum. Personal care items include hair-stylers in Strawberry Matcha and Black Cherry, while portable misting fans appear in Dragon Fruit, Iced Latte, and Matcha. This aggressive diversification reflects a broader corporate strategy to align products with current culinary aesthetics.

Pantone Links Trends to Pandemic Habits

Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, attributes this resurgence to lifestyle changes initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many consumers spent increased time baking and preparing meals, exposing them to a wider variety of natural food colors. Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have continued to amplify these visual associations through food content. People have grown accustomed to seeing these healthful, natural hues and are now incorporating them into their personal environments. Pressman noted that food has become a primary source of inspiration for color choices in fashion and interior design.

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Social Media Drives Consumer Search Behavior

Search data from major digital platforms confirms a sharp rise in interest for edible color names. Global searches on eBay for items in carrot cake, cinnamon brown, and merlot red climbed significantly during the first nine months of the year. Butter yellow received fifty percent more searches than light yellow in the same categories. Pinterest reported that searches for butter yellow bedroom ideas were one thousand two hundred percent higher in September 2026 than in September 2025. Matcha-colored clothing searches increased by five hundred percent during the same period. Mike DelMoro, a Pinterest spokesperson, explained that users seek colors that feel delicious, nostalgic, and expressive.

Wayfair and WGSN Capitalize on Culinary Aesthetics

Online furniture marketplace Wayfair has created curated shopping collections dedicated to food and drink-inspired shades. These collections include items in dill green, butter yellow, cherry, and chocolate brown. The platform recently highlighted a collection titled Spiced Latte Neutrals, catering to consumers seeking warm, beverage-derived tones. London-based consumer trend forecaster WGSN is also intensifying its focus on food-related colors. The firm uses these insights to predict future directions in fashion and interior design. This widespread adoption demonstrates how culinary culture has become a foundational element of modern product marketing.