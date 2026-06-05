Food delivery driver charged after alcohol sold to minor who later drowned, Prattville police say

A food delivery driver is being charged after a girl drowned in a swimming pool, according to the Prattville Police Department.

) - A food delivery driver is being charged after a girl drowned in a swimming pool, according to the Prattville Police Department. The suspect, Manoj Chitta , is charged with selling alcohol to a minor and criminally negligent homicide .

Prattville police responded to a report of an unresponsive girl in a home’s swimming pool Wednesday. Officers provided emergency aid, but the victim died at a hospital Friday. Investigators have since determined the girl had consumed “a substantial amount of alcohol” before getting into the pool where she was later found unresponsive. Chitta, who is in the country on a student visa and working as a delivery driver for an unnamed food delivery service, delivered the alcohol, according to police.

It’s also alleged that Chitta failed to verify the girl’s age before delivering the alcohol and that he communicated with her outside of the service’s delivery app. Lowndes County murder suspect apprehended in DothanAmerican Village ready to celebrate America’s 250th birthdayMBA Love Loud Ministries benefit from WSFA's Summer Fund and Food Drive





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Alabama Wsfa Wfsa Drunk Food Delivery Driver Manoj Chitta Drowning Negligent Homicide

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