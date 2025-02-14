Food Deals for Valentine's Day 2025

Many restaurants and food chains are offering special deals and promotions for Valentine's Day 2025. From Cinnabon's Valentine's Day CinnaPacks to Outback Steakhouse's four-course menu, there are plenty of options to celebrate the day of love with a tasty meal.

Looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift? Well, nothing says 'I love you' better than a tasty meal or sweet treat. From sit-down restaurants to fast-casual to fast-food joints, these companies are offering food deals to celebrate the day of love and friendship. Cinnabon is offering a Valentine's Day-themed CinnaPack featuring a heart-shaped treat. From February 10th to 14th, Cinnabon Rewards Members receive 20% off a CinnaPack through their Rewards Account at participating locations.

Cinnabon is also offering a $5 gift card reward if you purchase a $25 gift card at participating locations. Auntie Anne’s is offering a buy one, get one deal on their Original and Cinnamon Sugar pretzels. The company is also offering limited-edition heart-shaped pretzels, available on Valentine's Day. The deal is available at participating locations on February 14th. Carraba’s Italian Grill has rolled out a four-course Valentine's dinner for two for dine-in customers. The deal, which lasts through Sunday, costs $65, per the chain’s website. The meal provides one appetizer, a soup or salad for each person, two entrées and a dessert. Jamba is offering $10 in eRewards with every $30 in gift cards purchased online between January 27th and February 14th. On actual Valentine's Day, Hooters said it will give out a 'Wing Fling' of 10 free boneless wings to customers that buy 10 wings of 'any style.' The promotion 'includes the lower-priced wings on the house, with one sauce or rub per 10 wings,' the company said. Carvel has you and your Valentine covered with rewards on gift card purchases for your special someone. You can buy $25 in gift cards and get $5 Rewards. Skip the line and enjoy a romantic dinner at home with an exclusive dinner designed for two from Grubhub and Chipotle. Get BOGO Burritos with a $20+ purchase, available exclusively on Grubhub on February 14th. No promo code is needed – just order from participating Chipotle locations while supplies last. All Amazon Prime Grubhub+ members can also use promo code GET10 at checkout to redeem $10 off a $30 Grubhub order through 17th. At Moe’s you can enjoy a meal for yourself, and get one for your Valentine. Moe’s makes it easy to enjoy a casual Valentine’s Day without the hassle. From February 14th to 16th, Moe Rewards Members can buy one Entrée and receive a second Entrée on them at participating locations. RELATED: As Valentine's Day approaches, here are the best US cities to get married in 2025 McAlister’s Deli said it has a variety of delicious options with a buy-one-get-one 50% off entrée. From February 14th to 16th, McAlister's Rewards members can buy one entrée (Choose 2, Sandwiches, Salads, Spuds, Shareables or Bowls of Soup) and receive one entrée for 50% off (excluding taxes and fees) at participating locations. Outback Steakhouse has a four-course menu for the love-focused holiday. It became available on Monday and will stay on the chain’s menu through Sunday, carrying a starting price of $30 per person. There’s also an opportunity to score a gift card for those who share a photo of their special Outback dinner with the company’s social media accounts. From February 3rd–14th, when you purchase $30 or more in gift cards online, you’ll receive a free Panda Bowl as a bonus. The offer is available online only at PandaExpress.com. Meanwhile, bagel sandwich lovers can take advantage of a 'buy-one-get-one-free' deal at Panera Bread the day before Valentine’s Day and on the holiday itself. Through that two-day-long 'BAEgel' deal, the fast-casual chain is throwing in a complimentary additional Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich to reward members who purchase one of its new Asiago Bagel Stacks, Panera said in a press release. Panera debuted the Asiago Bagel Stacks last month ahead of National Bagel Day. They must use the promo code 'BAEGEL' to cash-in on the offer. There’s also a BOGO Valentine’s promotion at Shake Shack 'whether it’s love, a situationship, or just good company' starting Tuesday, Shack Shack said in a blog post. It centers on Shake Shack’s SmokeShack burger. Customers buying a one-patty SmokeShack burger can get another one for free with the promo code 'BEMINE.' They have to order the burgers either in-store through a kiosk or using the chain’s app or website in order to qualify for the deal, according to the company. The Shake Shack holiday promotion ends Monday. This Valentine’s Day, Smashburger is serving up a little extra love with a Grubhub-exclusive deal—spend $30 and get $6 off on 2/14. The Coffee Bean is embracing the Valentine’s spirit with a Buy One, Share One promotion. From February 14th–16th, loyalty members can enjoy a free drink with the purchase of one from 12–6 PM (one-time use only). Guests can sign up to become a loyalty member here. Another chain known for sandwiches, Subway, began a BOGO deal of its own on Monday for Subway eaters to 'share with their Valentines,' according to a press release. It allows the Subway website and app customers in the U.





