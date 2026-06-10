Food Combining Science: How Common Pairings Like Banana-Berry Smoothies and Coffee Can Block Nutrient Absorption

New research reveals that everyday food combinations, such as bananas with berries in smoothies or coffee with meals, can drastically reduce the absorption of key nutrients like flavanols and iron. The science of nutrient bioavailability explains how enzymes and compounds in certain foods interfere with others. Simple timing swaps and ingredient substitutions can dramatically improve how much nutrition your body actually uses.

A new wave of research into nutrient bioavailability is revealing that some common food pairings can significantly hinder the body's ability to absorb essential nutrients.

One striking example is the combination of bananas and berries in a smoothie, which was found to reduce flavanol absorption by 84 percent compared to a berry-only blend. The study, conducted by researchers at UC Davis and the University of Reading, identified the enzyme polyphenol oxidase (PPO) in bananas as the culprit; PPO destroys flavanols during both blending and digestion.

This research, funded by Mars Inc., which sells a flavanol supplement, was highlighted in UC Davis press releases in October 2025 and May 2026. Independent research has confirmed the mechanism. Other high-PPO foods include apples, peaches, avocados, mangoes, eggplant, potatoes, and mushrooms. A simple swap to pineapple, oranges, or mango can preserve flavanol intake.

The issue extends beyond smoothies. Coffee contains polyphenols and tannins that reduce non-heme iron absorption by 54 to 66 percent in iron-deficient women; waiting an hour after coffee before eating iron-rich foods eliminates the effect. Calcium competes directly with iron for absorption, potentially reducing iron uptake by up to 50 percent. Separating calcium-rich foods or supplements from iron-rich meals by at least two hours is an effective but little-known fix.

Furthermore, research using NHANES data found an association between higher caffeine intake and lower serum vitamin D levels, with cell studies suggesting caffeine may reduce vitamin D receptor expression. Taking a vitamin D supplement with coffee, especially without dietary fat, compounds the problem because vitamins A, D, E, and K require fat for proper absorption. Vitamin C, however, is a powerful ally for iron absorption, doubling non-heme iron uptake when consumed together.

Adding citrus, bell peppers, or tomatoes to iron-rich meals is highly effective. Phytates in whole grains and oxalates in spinach can bind to iron and zinc, but soaking, fermenting, or cooking these foods reduces phytate content significantly. The broader conclusion is not that smoothies, coffee, or spinach are inherently bad; timing and pairing are crucial.

Simple adjustments-like skipping the banana in berry smoothies, delaying coffee after breakfast, and taking vitamin D with a fat-containing meal-can meaningfully improve nutrient utilization without changing grocery lists. This growing awareness around food combining is part of a larger shift toward heritage sourcing and mindful consumption, driven by climate concerns and a desire for transparency in food origins





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Nutrient Bioavailability Food Combining Flavanol Absorption Banana Berry Smoothie Polyphenol Oxidase PPO Iron Absorption Coffee Iron Calcium Iron Vitamin D Caffeine Vitamin C Iron Phytates Oxalates Nutrient Timing UC Davis Research

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