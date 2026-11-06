Foo Fighters Stadium Concert Delivers High Energy Rock to Brisbane

Foo Fighters perform 26 songs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, honoring Taylor Hawkins and celebrating their deep connection with Australian fans during their world tour.

Frontier Touring presents the Foo Fighters stadium concert in Brisbane with a powerful display of rock music that highlights the band's enduring relationship with Australia. Dave Grohl and his bandmates delivered a three-hour performance at Suncorp Stadium, showcasing their commitment to long-haul touring despite the geographic challenges of the location.

The Core Details of the Brisbane Performance

The Foo Fighters played a marathon setlist of 26 songs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, starting at 7.30pm and finishing at 10.30pm. This energetic display provided exactly three hours of continuous rock music for the tens of thousands of attendees gathered to see the band perform live.

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The setlist opened with the high-energy track All My Life, maintaining a consistent level of intensity throughout the entire evening. The band delivered a greatest hits compilation that included popular tracks such as The Pretender, Times Like These, Rope, Stacked Actors, My Hero, and Learning to Fly.

After the initial block of familiar anthems, the group transitioned into deeper cuts and cover songs that demonstrated their musical versatility. This structure allowed the audience to experience both the radio-friendly staples and the more obscure elements of the band's extensive catalog.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views on Tour Logistics

This concert represents the second visit to Australia in 10 months for the Foo Fighters, with the first being an earlier date in the schedule. Dave Grohl explicitly thanked the Australian audience for their support, noting that it would take a lot to say no to the country given the long travel distances involved.

The band's history with Australia dates back 30 years to the Summersault tour, a period Grohl referenced with nostalgia while noting there is a movie about that era. He recalled being a little kid during that time and expressed gratitude for still being active 30 years later.

Frontier Touring coordinated the complex logistics of the tour, which includes a break after the Adelaide date on November 17. The band will return in late January for New Zealand shows and a tour closer in Perth, marking three visits to Australia in a single year.

Guitarist Chris Shiflett contributed to the local connection by appearing in an AC/DC shirt with hacked-off sleeves during the performance. This sartorial choice served as a nod to the local music culture and the band's appreciation for Australian rock traditions.

Real-World Impact and Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters stadium concert attendees witnessed a poignant tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins during the performance of Aurora. Dave Grohl stated that this song is very special to them and that they play it every night for Taylor Hawkins, keeping his memory alive for Generation X fans.

The band also honored other influences by covering Ace of Spades by Motorhead, acknowledging Lemmy Kilmister as a good friend of Grohl. They further paid homage to Grohl's past by playing Marigold, a track he first released in 1992 with Pocketwatch and later re-recorded with Nirvana.

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Dave Grohl shared a personal anecdote about a faceplant on the Suncorp Stadium stage, describing it as eating sh-. He contrasted this minor mishap with a broken leg sustained in Sweden in 2015, showing the physical demands of their high-energy performances.

Frontier Touring continues to facilitate these long-distance tours, recognizing the reciprocal love between the band and the Australian public. The Foos might as well have Aussie passports at this point, given their frequent returns and deep integration into the local concert scene.

What Comes Next for the Foo Fighters Tour

The Foo Fighters are currently in the middle of a global tour that includes multiple stops in Australia and New Zealand. The current Brisbane stop is part of a broader strategy to reconnect with international audiences after a period of reduced touring activities.

Future plans include a return to the region in late January for New Zealand shows and a final concert in Perth. This schedule allows the band to maintain their momentum while managing the physical toll of extensive travel and nightly performances.

Chris Shiflett and Dave Grohl emphasized the band's commitment to playing as many songs as possible during each show. This approach ensures that fans who travel long distances to see the band receive a comprehensive experience that justifies the effort and cost of attendance.