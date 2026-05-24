Foo Fighters excel at BottleRock, impress with 22-song set

Foo Fighters, with Grohl in full voice and firepower, delivered a thrilling show with power-packed performances, making Saturday's BottleRock one for the fans.

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform on the Prudential Stage during the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Napa.

On stage, Grohl, as his band took the biggie Prudential Stage for its headlining set on Saturday. They did not break curfew and closed their set 15 minutes before the 10 p.m. mandatory shutoff. They were definitely in the zone with powerful performances. The group closed up shop with a soaring signature anthem ‘Everlong’, leaving the crowd ready to return to see the Backstreet Boys, Sombr, Larkin Poe, and Ludacris.

They were definitely on top of their game as they rolled through a 22-song set in two hours. The biggest treat was ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me for a Sunbeam’ performed for the very first time live





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Foo Fighters Bottlerock Dave Grohl Napa Valley Music Festival Nihilism Religion And Belief Punk Rock Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Vape Yamaha RX-V

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BottleRock Napa Valley: The Ultimate Hourly Guide to the big festivalLorde, Backstreet Boys, Foo Fighters, Kool & The Gang, Chaka Khan and Sombr are among the top attractions

Read more »

Saxsquatch, a saxophonist playing Bigfoot, performs at BottleRock Napa ValleySaxsquatch, the alter ego of Dean Mitchell, a musician and producer from North Carolina, is a saxophonist playing Bigfoot who has gained millions of online followers. He collaborates with John Oates on an electronic-reggae re-interpretation of Hall & Oates' Maneater and will perform at BottleRock Napa Valley.

Read more »

The best eats at BottleRock Napa Valley, from Wagyu fat brownies to Spam donburiAt BottleRock, the music may draw the crows, but Michelin-starred chefs, wagyu brownies and truffle-topped festival fare have become headliners in their own right.

Read more »

What wine pairs best with the Foo Fighters? Find out at BottleRock Napa ValleyAt BottleRock Napa Valley, the region’s world-class wines share the stage with major musical acts.

Read more »