Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Wife Jordyn Blum Reunite After Infidelity Scandal

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum were recently spotted together after Grohl admitted to fathering a baby outside their marriage. The couple appeared in public for the first time since September 2024, when Grohl revealed he had welcomed a daughter with another woman. The outing comes amidst reports that Grohl is trying to repair his marriage and mend the damage caused by his infidelity.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum were recently seen together for the first time since Grohl admitted to fathering a baby outside their marriage. The 56-year-old musician and the former model were spotted in a black BMW SUV after Blum picked Grohl up from a house in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Blum was driving, with Grohl sitting next to her in the front seat.

Grohl wore a black shirt and matching baseball cap while Blum donned a light gray sweater and shielded her eyes with large black sunglasses. Notably, neither of them appeared to be wearing their wedding rings during the outing on Tuesday. This public reunion comes six months after Grohl's bombshell revelation in September 2024 that he had welcomed a daughter with another woman. He shared the news on social media, stating, 'I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.' He continued, 'I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We are grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.' Grohl and Blum, who met in 2001 and married two years later, share daughters Violet, 18; Harper, 15; and Ophelia, 10. Grohl's first marriage to photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, which lasted from 1994 to 1997, ended in divorce amid allegations of infidelity on his part. Grohl has chosen not to disclose the identity of his baby daughter's mother. Two days after his announcement, Grohl denied that a baby pictured in a viral social media post was his child. His representative told Fox News Digital that the claim was '100% fake. The page was quickly deleted. In a statement to TMZ, the individual who shared the social media post admitted, 'I’m sorry this was a fake page. We just wanted followers! We’re minors!' Prior to this recent outing, Grohl and Blum were last seen together at a Wimbledon tennis match over the summer. They sat in the Royal Box alongside David Beckham. In September, a source told People magazine that Grohl had hired a divorce lawyer before making his announcement. An insider shared in November that Grohl is 'no longer working with a divorce attorney and instead hoping to work things out with his wife.' At that time, another source stated that Grohl 'loves his family' and was trying to repair the damage caused by his infidelity. 'Dave’s been prioritizing his family,' the second source said. 'He knows he messed up. It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family.' That month, a source revealed to People that Blum 'has had time to process everything' and was still considering her next steps. 'She doesn’t want to make any hasty decisions, since it’s all affecting their girls,' the insider said. 'She’s still unhappy and not wearing her wedding ring, but things have calmed down. She’s leaning on friends.' In late December, People reported that Grohl, Blum, and their daughters planned to celebrate the holidays together. 'They are all spending Christmas as a family,' the insider said. After Grohl's announcement, Foo Fighters announced the cancellation of their planned performance at the 2024 Southside Music Festival in late September. Last month, Grohl returned to the stage for the first time since the scandal, reuniting with the surviving members of Nirvana, Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic, for a surprise performance at the star-studded FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles. Grohl and Blum's daughter Violet joined the band at the end of their set and sang Nirvana's 1993 hit 'All Apologies.' Blum is credited as a co-director on Foo Fighters' 2002 music video for 'Walking a Line,' which included footage from the rock band's tour





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters Jordyn Blum Infidelity Baby Divorce Reconciliation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Recalls Christopher Walken's Iconic 'More Cowbell' IntroductionFoo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl remembers the surreal moment Christopher Walken introduced the band on Saturday Night Live in 2003, emphasizing the 'Foo' in their name with his signature Walkenian flair. A new documentary about the history of the iconic 'More Cowbell' sketch features Grohl and other SNL alums recalling Walken's energy and improvisations during the sketch.

Read more »

Dave Grohl Performs With Daughter Violet Grohl During FireAid ConcertViolet Grohl joined her father, Dave Grohl, and his former Nirvana members for a performance of ‘All Apologies’ at the FireAid benefit concert

Read more »

Dave Grohl Added to ‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th-Anniversary ConcertSaturday Night Live's upcoming Homecoming Concert will be headlined by Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, with Dave Grohl now joining the lineup.

Read more »

Dave Grohl to Make History With Most Musical Appearances on SNLDave Grohl will set a new record for musical appearances on Saturday Night Live when he performs in the upcoming special. Grohl has appeared on the show 15 times throughout his career, performing both with the Foo Fighters and other projects. The special will feature a star-studded lineup of artists.

Read more »

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Spotted After Baby Scandal, Conversations Seem TenseDave Grohl and Jordyn Blum were photographed together in Los Angeles for the first time since Dave's revelation about having a child with another woman. While they were seen driving and conversing intently, the photos lacked any visible affection or lightheartedness.

Read more »

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum Seen Together Amidst Marital TroublesDave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum appear to be working towards reconciliation after recent cheating and baby scandals. The couple was spotted together in Los Angeles, driving to a mutual friend's house for dinner. Grohl was pictured entering Blum's car, wearing his wedding ring, and engaging in deep conversation with his wife. This sighting comes after Grohl admitted to infidelity and fathering a child outside of his marriage, causing a rift in their relationship.

Read more »