Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters confirm their final major tour cycle for this decade, launching a 2027 European and U.K. summer stadium run.

The Foo Fighters have officially announced a major 2027 summer stadium tour across the United Kingdom and Europe, headlined by frontman Dave Grohl. This extensive series of performances marks the final leg of the band's current global touring cycle, which has seen them perform nearly sixty shows this year alone. The announcement serves as a definitive end to this specific chapter of their touring life, allowing the group to take a necessary break before potentially launching new creative projects or reuniting for future events.

Tour Scope and Key Support Acts

The upcoming tour is scheduled to kick off in the spring of 2027, with the final date confirmed for September 18, 2027, at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. Dave Grohl highlighted the band's enduring energy and camaraderie, noting that they continue to deliver high-intensity performances spanning three hours and featuring between twenty-six and thirty songs each night. To complement this celebration of their thirty-one years together, the lineup will feature significant support from Queens of the Stone Age, also known by their acronym QOTSA, as well as legendary rock icon Iggy Pop.

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End of the Take Cover Tour Cycle

This announcement brings closure to the Take Cover tour, which originally commenced on January 10 in León, Mexico. After a six-show swing through Australia that concluded on November 17, the band will transition directly into the 2027 European schedule. Dave Grohl emphasized that while the band will cease touring for the foreseeable future, the members will remain active in other musical endeavors and creative pursuits. He described the decision to pause as essential for recharging their batteries while maintaining the immense joy and energy they derive from performing for global audiences.

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Immediate U.S. Appearances and Next Steps

Before embarking on the 2027 international circuit, the Foo Fighters have two specific United States dates remaining for the upcoming year. The group is scheduled to perform at a Super Bowl pre-party in Los Angeles on February 13, followed by a stop at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 25. These performances serve as the immediate bridge between their current global activities and the long hiatus that follows the conclusion of the Dublin concert.

Future Global Itinerary and Reflections

Following the European summer tour, the Foo Fighters are slated to return to the Southern Hemisphere with shows in New Zealand and Australia during January. The itinerary then progresses to India, followed by a South American tour, before returning to Europe for another summer run. Dave Grohl reflected on the addictive nature of spreading joy through music, stating that while they love the high-energy environment of playing for thousands of fans, the band must balance that excitement with the need for rest to ensure their long-term health and artistic vitality.