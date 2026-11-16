Foo Fighters Announce 2027 European Stadium Tour

Foo Fighters have unveiled their 2027 European stadium tour, featuring headline shows across the UK and major cities with support acts like Garbage and St. Vincent starting in Reykjavik.

The Foo Fighters have officially announced a major run of headline performances for their 2027 European tour, confirming a series of stadium shows that will take the band across the continent next year. The rock group revealed the schedule on Monday, November 16, marking their return to large-scale venues in Europe after recent successful stadium runs in the United Kingdom.

European Tour Kickoff and Initial Dates

The European leg of the tour is set to begin in Iceland, with the Foo Fighters scheduled to perform at a venue in Reykjavik on June 9, 2027. This early summer date will serve as the launching point for a fifteen-date journey that traverses multiple countries and major urban centers. The band will traverse the continent, starting in the north before moving through central and southern Europe.

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Following the Icelandic opening, the tour continues across various European nations. The schedule includes stops in major cities such as Helsinki, Finland; Copenhagen, Denmark; Dusseldorf, Germany; and Sofia, Bulgaria. These initial dates are designed to engage diverse regional audiences before the tour culminates in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

UK and Ireland Stadium Headline Shows

The latter portion of the tour focuses heavily on the United Kingdom, featuring three headline dates at premier stadium venues. The Foo Fighters will perform two nights at London's Wembley Stadium on September 9 and September 11, 2027. These dates represent a significant homecoming for the band, who previously sold out a two-night stand at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool earlier in the summer of the current year.

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In addition to the London shows, the band will play at The Darlington Arena in County Durham on September 14, 2027, and Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on September 16, 2027. The tour concludes with a final European headline show at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 18, 2027. This sequence of dates ensures that the band connects with fans in key metropolitan and regional areas across the British Isles.

Supporting Acts and Lineup Details

A diverse array of supporting acts will accompany the Foo Fighters throughout the tour, with lineups varying by location. For the European dates outside the UK, the band will be joined by The Hives, Iggy Pop, Slowdive, and Architects. These artists bring a mix of classic rock, punk, and indie influences to complement the main act's performance.

The UK and Ireland shows feature a distinct set of openers tailored to specific dates. Garbage will join the lineup for the September 9 and 16 shows, while St. Vincent is scheduled to appear on September 11 and 14. Additional supporting acts for these dates include Yard Act on September 14, Florence Road on September 11, Reclus.e on September 9, and The Vaselines on September 16.

Recent Touring History and Next Steps

This announcement follows the Foo Fighters recent successful touring history, including their June performances at venues such as the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on June 17, 2027, and Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland on June 22, 2027. The band also played Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria, on June 30, 2027, as part of their ongoing momentum leading into the 2027 stadium circuit.

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Fans interested in attending the 2027 European stadium headline performances should monitor official ticketing channels for the announcement of presales and general on-sale dates. The extensive roster of fifteen dates, combined with a varied lineup of supporting acts, suggests a highly anticipated season of large-scale live music events across Europe next year.