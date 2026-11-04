Fontaines D.C. Achieves First Adult Alternative No. 1 With Marianne

Fontaines D.C. reaches the top of the Adult Alternative Airplay chart with Marianne, marking XL Recordings fourth number one at the format.

Fontaines D.C. has secured its first number one placement on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart, achieving a major milestone for the Irish post-punk band. The track titled Marianne climbed one spot to claim the top position on the chart dated November 7. This success follows a tracking week from October 23 to October 29, during which the song experienced a four percent gain in plays according to data from Luminate.

Marianne Tops Adult Alternative Airplay Chart

The single reaches the summit thanks to consistent streaming and radio performance metrics reported by Luminate. The release is distributed through County Love Train, XL Recordings, and Beggars Group. This victory caps a steady climb for the group within the format, demonstrating their growing commercial appeal across alternative radio stations nationwide.

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XL Recordings Secures Fourth Format Number One

This chart achievement marks a significant return to number one status for the record label XL Recordings. The imprint earns its fourth leader at the Adult Alternative Airplay format through this release. Previous number ones for the label include Adele on XL/Columbia, featuring Rolling in the Deep which held the top spot for fourteen weeks in 2011.

Adele also secured two other number ones for XL Recordings in 2011 with Rumour Has It for one week and Hello for four weeks in 2015. The success of Marianne places Fontaines D.C. alongside other major acts that have dominated this specific radio format in recent years. It highlights the enduring strength of the label in cultivating artist catalogs that resonate with adult alternative audiences.

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Fontaines D.C. Sets Career High on Alternative Chart

The band continues to raise its ceiling on the broader Alternative Airplay chart, where Marianne holds at its number one six high for a third straight week. During this period, the song recorded a five percent gain in spins, indicating sustained momentum and listener engagement. This trajectory shows that each of Fontaines D.C.s six Adult Alternative Airplay entries has peaked higher than the previous one.

The group had previously come close to leading the chart with its last two singles but was unable to claim the top spot. The current number one position validates their strategic growth within the alternative music scene. It also demonstrates their ability to translate critical acclaim into measurable radio airplay success across multiple tracking periods.

Marianne Debuts Atop Independent Albums Chart

The parent album for the single debuted at number one on the October 31-dated Independent Albums chart. This achievement also secured the top position on the Indie Store Album Sales and Vinyl Albums charts simultaneously. The set opened at number four on the Alternative Albums chart and at number fourteen on the Hot Albums chart.

These chart positions reflect the strong initial demand for the album among dedicated fans and casual listeners alike. The performance in the vinyl market underscores the continued relevance of physical media in the modern music industry. The band has successfully leveraged their growing reputation to achieve commercial peaks across multiple industry metrics.