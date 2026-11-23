The historic Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles marks its centennial in 2026, reflecting on a century of iconic performances from Paul McCartney to Chappell Roan.

The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles marked its 100th anniversary in October 2026, celebrating a century of cultural influence that began in 1926. The venue, located in the heart of Hollywood, has evolved from a silent film house and theatrical stage into one of the most prestigious music venues in the United States. This milestone year honors a legacy of iconic performances by legends such as Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, and Green Day, while recognizing its current role in launching the careers of emerging pop stars.

Celebrating a Century of Hollywood Music History

Paul McCartney's two-night stand at the 1,200-capacity theater in March served as a poignant prelude to the centennial festivities. Becky Rosen-Checa, the venue's talent buyer with Goldenvoice, described the experience of securing such a historic act as unbelievable. She noted that the entire year leading up to the announcement felt like a high-stakes operation where confirming the booking was nearly too surreal to accept. The success of these major headliners underscores the theater's enduring appeal to artists who wish to return to their roots and perform in an intimate setting for their most dedicated fans.

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The venue's history dates back to 1926 when it opened as Carter DeHaven's Music Box. The building featured a hacienda-style roof, dramatic street-front balcony, and ornately painted interior woodwork that captivated audiences during Hollywood's first golden age. It hosted grand theatrical productions including stage versions of Chicago with Clark Gable and Dracula starring Bela Lugosi. During Prohibition, rumors persisted of illicit drinking in a speakeasy area upstairs, adding to the venue's legendary status as a glamorous jewel box in the city's nightlife neighborhood.

The Goldenvoice Era and Strategic Talent Booking

Goldenvoice began booking shows at the venue in 2002, initially operating it as the Henry Fonda Theatre. The company took over all talent buying in 2005 and renamed it the Music Box in 2007. Donna Busch, Goldenvoice's vice president of talent buying who managed the venue from 2003 to 2025, stated that the theater became everyone's favorite spot. She explained that selling out a show at the Fonda is a recognized marker that an artist's career is on the rise, transitioning them from clubs to theaters and signaling their arrival as major acts.

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The roster of performers who have graced the stage is staggering and includes the Rolling Stones, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Radiohead, and the Beastie Boys. The venue also played a pivotal role in the American EDM boom and hosted Foo Fighters' final U.S. show with late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Recent fame-tipping sets by pop superstars Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Dean further demonstrate the venue's ability to bridge legacy acts with the next generation of music icons.

Forecasting Future Impact and Emerging Artists

Becky Rosen-Checa attributed the venue's success to a combination of luck and strategic booking. She recalled booking two nights for Adéla long before she blew up, noting that those tickets sold out immediately. By the time the shows occurred, the artist had become exponentially bigger, highlighting the venue's knack for identifying talent early. Rosen-Checa emphasized that doing a good job booking the room allows organizers to secure acts that are poised to blow up, even if their future status is not yet known.

As the Fonda Theatre looks toward its next century, it remains an emblematic location for artists seeking to give back to the fans that made them who they are. The venue continues to maintain its glamorous, Spanish Colonial charm while adapting to the changing landscape of live entertainment. Its legacy as a place where careers are launched and legends return ensures its status as a essential destination in Los Angeles for music fans and industry professionals alike.