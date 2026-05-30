Foley Proceeds with Fourth Fire Station to Serve Northern Growth Area

Foley, Alabama, has acquired a five-acre site on East Fern Avenue for its fourth fire station. The city has issued an RFP for design services to create Fire Station No. 4, which will improve emergency coverage for new neighborhoods and businesses near two major highways. Construction may start next year.

The City of Foley is moving forward with plans to construct its fourth fire station to serve the rapidly developing northern sector of the city.

With the necessary property secured, the city has initiated the design phase for Fire Station No. 4. The five-acre parcel, located on East Fern Avenue, was donated to the city and has been officially recorded. Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby confirmed the city council has approved the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit design ideas from architectural and engineering firms. The RFP outlines the general scope, and city officials anticipate substantial interest from qualified firms.

The selected design must align with the city's budgetary constraints. According to the current timeline, if the design phase proceeds as planned, construction could begin next year following this year's design work. The site's strategic location provides direct access to both Alabama State Route 59 and the Foley Beach Express, which will significantly improve emergency response times in the area. Mayor Ralph Hellmich emphasized that the project is a critical component of the city's infrastructure planning to match ongoing growth.

This development includes new residential subdivisions, commercial businesses, and expanding medical services. The new fire station will enhance the protection of both residents and visitors.

Additionally, the city is exploring multi-use opportunities for the site. Riviera Utilities is conducting a study to determine if the remaining portion of the property can be developed as a water well and storage facility, creating a shared public safety and utility hub





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