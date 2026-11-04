Foley Hometown Halloween takes place Thursday, Oct. 29

On Thursday, Oct. 29, crowds of costumed children will wander the streets of downtown Foley when the annual Hometown Halloween celebration takes place.Hometown

On Thursday, Oct. 29, crowds of costumed children will wander the streets of downtown Foley when the annual Hometown Halloween celebration takes place. Hometown Halloween begins at 5:30 p.m. The event takes place in the downtown area near the southwest corner of East Laurel Avenue and South McKenzie Street.

The annual celebration is a partnership between the city and local businesses, churches and community organizations. Participating organizations set up booths for activities and to hand out treats. Booth decorations will be judged based on creativity. A special basket will be awarded to the winning booth and pictures of the booth and organization will be included on the city websites.

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Hometown Halloween will include an inflatable bounce house, food concessions, face painting, a cake walk, balloon creations and games and treats. The costume contest is always a highlight of the celebration. The costume contest will begin at 6 p.m. on the stage in the parking lot behind the Holmes Medical Museum. Children’s costumes will be judged based on creativity and originality.

Costumes will be judged in several age categories starting with 2 and younger up to teens and adults. The contest will also include a group category. Prizes with a total value of more than $1,000 are up for grabs. Several downtown streets near the event will be closed to traffic during Hometown Halloween.

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Orange Avenue will close at 3:30 p.m. Alston Street will close at 4:30 p.m. Laurel Avenue will close at 5:15 p.m. Foley police and firefighters will also be on hand and additional lighting set up in the area to allow participants to trick or treat in safety. Anyone wanting more information on Hometown Halloween or other activities in Foley can visit visitfoley.com or call the city of Foley at 251-943-1200.

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