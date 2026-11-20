Thick fog and freezing temperatures reduce visibility across the greater Seattle area Friday morning, prompting safety warnings for commuters and travelers in western Washington.

Thick fog blanketed the greater Seattle area on Friday morning, significantly reducing visibility for drivers during the morning commute. The National Weather Service forecasted patches of fog to persist until 9 a.m., creating hazardous driving conditions across western Washington.

Weather Conditions and Visibility Warnings

The National Weather Service issued urgent advisories for Friday morning commuters, warning of freezing fog in certain areas of the region. Residents were instructed to slow down and turn on their low-beam headlights to navigate the reduced visibility safely.

Also read Seattle weather: Freezing fog, weekend showers, Thanksgiving week storms ahead

Travelers were also strongly urged to increase their following distance behind other vehicles when driving through the fog. The advisory highlighted the presence of fog and freezing temperatures across the region, advising the public to give themselves extra time to clean frost from windshields.

Temperature Forecast and Wind Patterns

Temperatures in parts of Seattle are projected to reach a high of 48 degrees during the day. The night is expected to see a low of 36 degrees, adding to the potential for ice formation on roads and surfaces.

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The National Weather Service also forecasted light winds from the south at 3 to 5 mph in the morning. These calm conditions contributed to the stagnation of fog and the accumulation of freezing mist in lower-lying areas of the city.

Upcoming Weather Threats and Storm Track

The next significant threat of rainfall is likely to reach the region during the coming weekend. The North Pacific storm track is expected to take another shot at western Washington, bringing wetter conditions after the current dry spell.

Snow levels during the upcoming storm are expected to be around 3,000 feet, potentially affecting mountain passes including Snoqualmie Pass. This signals a return to more typical soggy November weather heading into Thanksgiving.

Long-Term Outlook and Historical Context

The weather outlook for the end of the month suggests warmer-than-average temperatures and wetter-than-normal rainfall. Friday represented a brief respite from recent wet weather, with forecasts indicating conditions will dry out by Monday night.

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Historically, November 19 is Seattle's wettest day of the year, a date that has remained dry for the second year in a row. The Northwest mountains could see snowy conditions during Thanksgiving week as storms return, marking the beginning of the snow season in the Cascades of Washington after an almost nonexistent period through the first half of November.