Burberry’s chief creative officer Daniel Lee and Vogue’s global editorial director Anna Wintour unpack leadership, AI and the future of British fashion at the Vogue Business Global Summit in New York.

The morning after Vogue World 2026: Milano, all anyone online wanted to talk about was “the robots”. The moment became a lightning rod for memes, TikTok reactions, and questions about the state of creativity today.

It turns out that was sort of the point. A couple of months after the event, Anna Wintour, chief content officer at Condé Nast and global editorial director ofPhoto: Getty Images Of course, the two discussed much more than that, taking turns interviewing each other about Lee’s journey at the British brand during a company-wide turnaround, Wintour’s, the US midterms that happened the day before, and success — spoiler: social media makes it look easy.

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Ahead of the official announcement, Wintour also teased theDaniel, good morning. Thank you for coming all the way from London. So Daniel, you chose a very quiet news day here in the US. Have you been following the election news?ambassador.