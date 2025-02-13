Focus Graphite Extends Closing Timeline and Amends Terms of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Focus Graphite has extended the closing timeline and increased the maximum number of units available for sale in its non-brokered private placement.

Focus Graphite Inc., an advanced materials company focused on sustainable mining and technology innovations, today announced an amendment to the terms of its non-brokered private placement offering (the 'Offering'). The Company has extended the closing timeline for the Offering and increased the maximum number of units available for sale. Under the revised terms, the Company will now offer up to 5,000,000 units (each, a 'Unit') at a price of $0.

20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a 'Share') and one warrant (each, a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund development activities at the Company's Lac Knife and Tétépisca Projects in Quebec, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes. All securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period. Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company's receipt of all necessary regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ('the TSXV'). The Company intends to pay a finder's fee of up to 7% in cash and issue up to 7% in finder's warrants (the 'Finder's Warrants') to eligible finders who introduce subscribers to the Company participating in the Offering. The Finder's Warrants will be exercisable at a price of $0.20 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing date, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws.





