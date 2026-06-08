Focus Features' Highest Grossing Movie Ever: Blumhouse Atomic Monster Surpasses Downton Abbey

The Blumhouse Atomic Monster production, directed by Andy Barker, has become Focus Features' highest grossing movie ever, surpassing the previous record holder, Downton Abbey, which earned $194.6 million globally. The film's domestic cumulative total currently sits at $152.1 million, and its overseas haul has reached $72.6 million across 57 territories and 6,825 screens. Barker's feature directorial debut was produced for just $750,000 to $1 million, making it extraordinarily profitable.

The Blumhouse Atomic Monster production, directed by Andy Barker , has become Focus Features ' highest grossing movie ever, surpassing the previous record holder, Downton Abbey , which earned $194.6 million globally.

The film's domestic cumulative total currently sits at $152.1 million, and its overseas haul has reached $72.6 million across 57 territories and 6,825 screens. Barker's feature directorial debut was produced for just $750,000 to $1 million, making it extraordinarily profitable. Focus Features initially acquired the film out of TIFF Midnight for over $15 million.

The studio launched it through genre festival screenings, including a showcase at SXSW, and creative marketing stunts featuring Post-It 'lovey' tags from character Nikki also fueled early buzz. Additionally, Obsession, directed by Barker, delivered a remarkable $25.6 million in its fourth domestic weekend, dropping only 7%. It surpasses the previous record held by Blair Witch Project at $24.3 million. The film continues performing strongly across international markets with notable results.

The UK and Ireland reached a $13.8 million cumulative total, surpassing Longlegs' lifetime gross. India posted a $4.4 million cumulative total, ranking as the eighth highest MPA horror title there. Australia accumulated $8.7 million, already exceeding the lifetime totals of Nosferatu and Scream 7. France hit $6.3 million, overtaking both The Substance and Nosferatu in that territory.

Elsewhere, the UAE generated a $3.5 million cumulative total, ranking as the fourth biggest MPA horror title. Saudi Arabia added $900,000 this weekend, holding flat despite Eid holidays ending. Audiences spanning Gen Alpha through their 50s continue driving the film's remarkable theatrical run globally





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