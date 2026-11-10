Focus Features and Blumhouse Atomic Monster Announce Play House Release Date

Focus Features and Blumhouse Atomic Monster set April 2, 2027 release for Nicolas Curcio's horror film Play House. Universal Pictures International handles global distribution for the micro-budget production.

Focus Features and Blumhouse Atomic Monster have officially confirmed that Nicolas Curcio's debut horror feature, Play House, will arrive in theaters on April 2, 2027. Universal Pictures International has been assigned to oversee international distribution for the project. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the micro-budget production, which previously won the inaugural Fantastic Pitches competition.

Nicolas Curcio Horror Debut Details

The film is written by Nicolas Curcio and Kirby Gladstein, with a cast featuring Will Harrison, Jessica Sula, Jordan Gonzalez, and James Urbaniak. The official logline describes Elliot, played by Will Harrison, as he renovates a dilapidated house hoping to win back his ex-partner. During this process, Elliot discovers VHS tapes of a forgotten children's television show titled Mr. Morton's Monster Alley. His growing obsession with the mystery behind these tapes causes the sinister world of the show to bleed into his own life, resulting in horrifying consequences.

Also read Philadelphia Inquirer Holiday Gift Guide Features 60 Local Ideas

Universal Pictures Global Distribution Role

Universal Pictures International takes on the responsibility of managing the global rollout for Play House outside of its primary domestic market. This strategic partnership ensures broad visibility for the independent horror title across various international territories. The involvement of such a major distributor highlights the confidence Focus Features and Blumhouse Atomic Monster have in the project's commercial potential despite its modest budget origins.

Blumhouse Atomic Monster Slate Expansion

This release date follows closely on the heels of other upcoming projects from the same creative alliance. Anything But Ghosts, another collaboration between Focus Features, Blumhouse Atomic Monster, and Divide/Conquer, is scheduled to hit theaters on May 7, 2027. Written by Barker and Cooper Tomlinson, this film exists in the same fictional universe as Obsession and follows two fake paranormal investigators who face real ghosts after their scam catches up with them.

Advertisement

Cooper Tomlinson Comedy Horror Vision

Cooper Tomlinson recently described Anything But Ghosts during a podcast appearance as resembling a scenario where Key and Peele walked into Hereditary. He characterized the project as a buddy comedy about two guys that transitions into something truly scary. This description underscores the diverse tonal range within the current slate of films being developed under the Blumhouse Atomic Monster banner.

Josh Giuliano Next Directorial Project

In addition to the confirmed releases, Josh Giuliano is set to write and direct Occupant, his next project following his debut feature River, which premiered at TIFF. Plot details for Occupant remain under wraps at this time. This development adds another layer of anticipation to the expanding roster of talent associated with the horror production company's new initiatives.