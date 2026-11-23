A review of 'Focker In-Law' with Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller returning to the 25 year old franchise, this time joined by Ariana Grande for laughs

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”toplining the story of the game of wits between the family patriarch and his son-in-law, and then getting even better with the addition of Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman to the mix in 2004’sbut sadly that one, with Paul Weitz taking over for Roach in the directorial chair, just didn’t match up to the first two and represented the end of the series, seemingly for good.

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But lo and behold 16 years later it is nice to report all is well with the Focker brand as it has now been passed on to writer/director John Hamburg who is intimately acquainted with what works and what doesn’t in the franchise since he co-wrote the first three films and now has a chance to take solo duties as writer and director, with Roach signing on to the producing team. What made it work initially is back in the forefront, the battle of wits now largely between Greg Focker and new cast memberas the girlfriend and prospective bride of son Henry .

Perfectly pitched as a holiday attraction, this edition reminds us how increasingly rare these big star studio comedies are at a time when the escapism and laughs they offer are needed more than ever. The setup this time revolves around the 80th birthday celebration for Jack , still going strong in his 8th decade and a bit of a fitness and vegan freak now.

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Henry decides to bring his new girlfriend Olivia to meet the family and this very act causes predictable anxiety for Greg who now finds himself in the reverse position he once was in when he came to meet the parents of his now-wife of 20 years, Pam . It gets even dicier as Olivia turns out to be a big hit with everyone, a former FBI hostage negotiator, smart businesswoman, and expert vegan chef to boot, Jack takes to her right away frustrating Greg by passing her instantly on his infamous lie detector test and welcoming her into his “circle of trust”.

Greg has his suspicions, especially since he inadvertently and coincidentally had a run-in with her on the plane coming to Jack’s. His doubts increase and involve competitions in the kitchen and a bike race where Olivia one-ups him. The usual slapstick situations so familiar to Stiller are amusingly orchestrated here as Greg’s battle against Olivia take on new importance when Henry plans to pop the question in front of everyone.

Ultimately this leads to a hilarious confrontation with another nemesis, Jack’s new dog Lazarus, a German-fluent ex-police K9 with a penchant for violence. Lazarus has been wary himself of Greg from the minute he arrived and you just know this isn’t going to end well.as Kevin Rawley, the man Pam left behind for Greg, matriarch Dina , and Greg and Pam’s daughter Samantha who still lives at home along with boyfriend Eduardo , the latter struggling for attention in this clan.

But it is the heated rivalry between Greg and Olivia that takes center stage in this edition, and it is also Grande who really shows the comedic chops she demonstrated inOf course De Niro also has sharp comedic instincts and here amusingly plays off his advancing age with complete denial, as well as doubting his son-in-law’s ability to step up to the plate. Hamburg , who has also collaborated with Stiller on theknows the comedic talents of Stiller as well as anyone and provides lots of opportunities for the star to do what he does best.

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Joining the Focker franchise for the first time is Gisondo (as Henry charmingly navigates his way through this madness trying not to be embarrassed by his dad’s antics, while preparing to tell everyone that he also intends not to continue his studies in nearby Chicago, but to move to San Diego with soon-to-be finacee Olivia. The laughs go down easily, and the heart is still there as well.

For Focker fans be assured this is a return to basics, and to what made it a crowd pleaser in the first place. Isn’t that all you can really ask for in this kind of commercial enterprise? Submit a comment