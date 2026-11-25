Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro return in Focker-in-Law. The new comedy introduces Skyler Gisondo and Ariana Grande. Read the review of the latest Meet the Parents installment.

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are returning to the big screen in the latest installment of the beloved comedy franchise, titled Focker-in-Law. This new film arrives 26 years after the original Meet the Parents, bringing back the iconic dynamic between Greg Focker and his intimidating father-in-law, Jack.

Next Generation Cast Additions

The movie introduces a new generation of complicated family dynamics with fresh faces joining the established cast. Skyler Gisondo, known for his role as Jimmy Olsen in the DCU, plays Greg's son, Henry. Ariana Grande, the pop star and actress, steps in as Henry's fiancée, Olivia.

Also read Meet the Doormat 2 Focker-In-Law Receives Scathing Critic Reviews

Greg finds himself in the role of the parent needing to welcome a potential in-law into the family. Much like Jack did in the original film, Greg proves difficult to win over. The tension escalates during a tense first meeting between Greg and Olivia, setting the stage for comedic conflict.

Iconic Lie Detector Scenes Return

Marketing for Focker-in-Law highlighted the return of Jack's iconic lie detector test. This mechanism was used to intimidate Greg in the original movie. The trailer and promotional images showed Olivia being hooked up to the device, which proved funny for audiences.

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However, one of the single funniest scenes involves Eduardo Franco's character, Dodo. Dodo is affectionately called by Greg and is a romantic partner to Samantha Focker. This character becomes central to the film's most memorable comedic moment.

Dodo gets hooked up to the lie detector at the very end of the movie. Jack begins to administer the test, but Dodo takes matters into his own hands. He confesses to minor wrongdoings and unsettling details, including inappropriate dreams about Pam Focker.

Critical Reception and Ratings

Reviews of Focker-in-Law highlight some issues with the script and character development. Greg comes across as immature and mean rather than quirky and accident-prone. Ariana Grande's character receives thin and contradictory writing throughout the film.

Despite these critiques, Dodo emerges as a bright spot in the movie. The new cast members and characters largely rise to the expectations of long-time fans of the franchise. Skyler Gisondo stands out as a brilliant addition to the ensemble.

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Currently, Focker-in-Law has a dismal 28% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. This rating does not suggest a strong possibility of a follow-up movie at this time. The film was released on November 25, 2026, with a runtime of 105 minutes.

Future Franchise Prospects

A potential sequel would likely depend on the performance of Focker-in-Law. The introduction of Henry and Olivia seems to perfectly set up future stories. However, the current critical reception casts doubt on immediate renewals.

Never say never, especially in this franchise. Meet the Parents has seen grim reviews before and still returned to theaters. The enduring nature of the brand suggests a possible sequel despite the current 28% score.